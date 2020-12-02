Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Extend Suspension of Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton December 02, 2020
Sister companies Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises have further canceled all sailings through Feb. 28, 2021.
“Our plan is to resume further operation in March,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement on its website.
The move affects all voyages except Quantum of the Seas, which just started sailing in Singapore, and Spectrum of the Seas, which could enter service in January in China. In addition, cruises in Australia are further canceled through April 30, 2021.
The notice confirmed that sailings on the new Odyssey of the Seas were canceled from Nov. 5, 2020, through March 26, 2021, due to shipyard construction and supply chain delays. The ship currently is scheduled for delivery in April.
Celebrity canceled all voyages through Feb. 28, 2021, along with remaining South America cruises through April 7.
“Our panel of globally recognized scientific and medical experts, together with teams both on sea and on land, continue to focus on a healthy and safe return to service for our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” Celebrity said. “We will be reaching out to our guests and travel partners to share further details and address any questions or concerns they may have.”
Royal Caribbean said it is offering a 125 percent future cruise credit (FCC) good through April 30, 2022. The credit must be redeemed by April 30, 2022, for cruises canceled on or after Dec. 2, 2020. Those canceled before Dec. 2 must redeem the FCC by Dec. 31, 2021.
The company said it will automatically issue the FCCs to those on the canceled cruises. Those who prefer a refund can start the process online by clicking here.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Singapore, China
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS