Last updated: 01:36 PM ET, Wed December 02 2020

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Extend Suspension of Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton December 02, 2020

Quantum of the Seas, Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, Royal Caribbean International, cruise ship
PHOTO: Quantum of the Seas at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Sister companies Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises have further canceled all sailings through Feb. 28, 2021.

“Our plan is to resume further operation in March,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement on its website.

ADVERTISING

The move affects all voyages except Quantum of the Seas, which just started sailing in Singapore, and Spectrum of the Seas, which could enter service in January in China. In addition, cruises in Australia are further canceled through April 30, 2021.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
NCL Pearl

Norwegian Once Again Extends Cancellation of Sailings

Seabourn

Seabourn Launches 2021 Signature Savings Event

Silver Cloud, Monacobreen Arctic, Svalbard, Norway, ship, kayaking, landscape

Silversea Opens Pre-Sale on Largest Collection of Voyages for ...

AmaWaterways

Why Now Is a Great Time To Book a Future Cruise Vacation

The notice confirmed that sailings on the new Odyssey of the Seas were canceled from Nov. 5, 2020, through March 26, 2021, due to shipyard construction and supply chain delays. The ship currently is scheduled for delivery in April.

Celebrity canceled all voyages through Feb. 28, 2021, along with remaining South America cruises through April 7.

“Our panel of globally recognized scientific and medical experts, together with teams both on sea and on land, continue to focus on a healthy and safe return to service for our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” Celebrity said. “We will be reaching out to our guests and travel partners to share further details and address any questions or concerns they may have.”

Royal Caribbean said it is offering a 125 percent future cruise credit (FCC) good through April 30, 2022. The credit must be redeemed by April 30, 2022, for cruises canceled on or after Dec. 2, 2020. Those canceled before Dec. 2 must redeem the FCC by Dec. 31, 2021.

The company said it will automatically issue the FCCs to those on the canceled cruises. Those who prefer a refund can start the process online by clicking here.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Singapore, China

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
NCL Pearl

Norwegian Once Again Extends Cancellation of Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line

Seabourn Launches 2021 Signature Savings Event

Silversea Opens Pre-Sale on Largest Collection of Voyages for 2022-23

MSC Cruises Earns Environmental Award, Publishes Sustainability Report

Atlas Offers Private Charter Flights for Antarctic Adventures

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS