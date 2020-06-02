Royal Caribbean Extends Suspensions, Updates Itineraries
Janeen Christoff June 02, 2020
After consulting with Cruise Lines International Association and in conjunction with the CDC guidelines, Royal Caribbean has extended its suspension of operations for its global fleet through July 31, 2020, and plans to resume sailings on August 1, 2020.
In addition, the cruise line announced that Canada sailings will be suspended through October 31, 2020, due to the Canadian government’s extended travel ban on cruise ship travel.
China sailings will be suspended through June 30, 2020.
Travelers affected by the changes can take advantage of a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit for sailings with Royal Caribbean through April 30, 2022, when booked by December 31, 2021.
For those scheduled to sail between June 12 – July 31, 2020 (excluding Vision of the Seas June 13, 2020 and Anthem of the Seas June 20, 2020 sailings), you will receive your future cruise credit by Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Passengers booked on a Canada sailing that was canceled on June 2, 2020, will receive their future cruise credit by Friday, July 17, 2020.
Travelers can also opt for a full refund rather than the cruise credit.
