Royal Caribbean Group Extends 'Cruise With Confidence' Policy
July 23, 2020
Cruising faces an uncertain future in the time of COVID-19 but the industry is taking important steps to ensure a successful recovery, including providing travelers with much-needed flexibility and peace of mind.
On Wednesday, Royal Caribbean Group extended its "Cruise with Confidence" cancellation policy to sailings through April 2022 for new and existing reservations booked by September 30, 2020.
The policy—which applies across the company's global brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara—allows guests to cancel their cruise up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a full credit of the cruise fare for a future cruise through April 2022.
Royal Caribbean will also continue to offer its "Best Price Guarantee" and "Lift and Shift" option. The former gives guests the freedom to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before their sailing while the latter allows guests to protect their original cruise fare and promotional offer by shifting to a future sailing on the same itinerary type, sailing length, stateroom category and within the same four-week period of their original cruise date same time next year.
The Lift and Shift option is permitted between now and September 30, 2020.
"Guests are reacting positively to our Cruise with Confidence policy because it enables them to make informed decisions and to better manage complicated travel plans during this unprecedented time of uncertainty," Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO Richard Fain said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility."
