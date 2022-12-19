Royal Caribbean Group Partners with iCON Infrastructure for Destination Development
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Lacey Pfalz December 19, 2022
Royal Caribbean Group has partnered with iCON Infrastructure Partners VI, an independent investment group, to develop cruise port infrastructure to aid the group’s plan for future growth, aiming to own, develop and manage cruise terminal facilities in home ports and important ports of call.
The partnership includes Royal’s 10 percent ownership of any ports bought, built or managed under the partnership and 90 percent for iCON VI. The partnership initially will include PortMiami Terminal A, as well as several development projects in destinations including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Italy and Spain.
"Our partnership with iCON is a unique opportunity to catapult us into the coming decades of port investments, build further financial strength, and provide exceptional cruising experiences, responsibly, to our guests at the best destinations in the world," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.
"Over the last few years, we have developed more destinations than any other cruise company and this new partnership will allow us to implement a capital-light investment framework to accelerate the development of strategic destinations around the world,” continued Liberty. “We selected iCON because of our shared strategic priorities – delivering the best experiences in the world, responsibly – and our shared commitment to sustainability, being a committed partner in each of the destinations we visit and exploring the very best locations around the world."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
-
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS