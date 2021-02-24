Last updated: 10:56 AM ET, Wed February 24 2021

Royal Caribbean Introduces New Short Caribbean Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton February 24, 2021

Independence of the seas, cruise ship
Independence of the Seas is a Royal Caribbean International vessel. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International is offering all-new short Caribbean sailings in 2022-23 on eight ships from five ports. Bookings open today.

Here’s the rundown:

— On the heels of a $116 million amplification in 2020, Freedom of the Seas will sail three- and four-night cruises from Miami to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

— Independence of the Seas will continue to sail three- and four-night getaways from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas, with full-day visits in Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

— Liberty of the Seas will sail from Fort Lauderdale on alternating three- and four-night winter voyages to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Grand Bahama Island.

— Mariner of the Seas will continue sailing from Port Canaveral through the winter, now with southbound four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

— Brilliance of the Seas will set sail from Tampa for the winter season to operate a mix of four- and five-night Western Caribbean itineraries with select four-night sailings to Nassau and Key West.

— Rhapsody of the Seas will sail four- and five-night sailings from Tampa to Cozumel and Grand Cayman in the spring and early fall. In the heart of summer, it will operate seven-night cruises visiting Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

— Following a summer in the Big Apple, Adventure of the Seas will return to Galveston for the winter season to sail four- and five-night Western Caribbean itineraries to Cozumel and Costa Maya.

— Grandeur of the Seas will move to Galveston for the summer in 2022, following the ship’s first winter season cruising from Barbados. The four- and five-night itineraries from the Lonestar State will visit Costa Maya and Cozumel.

