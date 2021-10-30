Royal Caribbean Makes Flexibility Changes for Passengers
October 30, 2021
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) has made several pro-passenger changes when it comes to planning a trip.
According to the Royal Caribbean Blog, the cruise line told travel advisors on Friday that guests will have more time to cancel a cruise and still receive a credit; the final payment date will be extended until closer to cruise time; and a COVID-19 plan to cover passengers if anyone tests positive within 14 days of the cruise or while onboard.
It is a series of changes likely to be well-received by agents and their customers, particularly RCCL’s Cruise with Confidence program. The program has been extended to reservations confirmed on or before December 17, 2021, and sailing through April 30, 2022.
With the pandemic numbers falling in most places, but still very much a concern in the travel industry, RCCL’s program allows cruisers to cancel a trip within 48 hours of the sailing date with no penalty, in return for a full future cruise credit.
As the blog noted, prior to the pandemic anyone booking a cruise but then canceling before the final payment was due 90 days prior to sailing would incur a penalty. This new change will bring peace of mind to anyone still skittish about booking in the era of the virus.
In addition, final payment is no longer three months before sailing date. Now, the final payment is due just 30 days prior to departure on trips through March 31, 2022.
Royal Caribbean won’t be communicating the news directly to potential cruisers, but travel advisors are certainly at liberty to do so.
Finally, the cruise line’s COVID-19 Assistance program has been extended. Passengers who test positive within 14 days of their departure date are covered, while vaccinated customers or children not yet eligible to be vaccinated who are sailing on or before April 30, 2022, will receive a full cruise fare refund.
