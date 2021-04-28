Royal Caribbean Plans Second Winter Season From Barbados
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton April 28, 2021
Royal Caribbean International announced a second winter season sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados, from November 2022 through April 2023.
News of a second Barbados season comes soon after the announcement of Bridgetown as the cruise line’s newest homeport beginning December 2021. Many cruise lines are operating outside the U.S. this year since the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention shut down the industry over a year ago.
The 2022-23 Southern Caribbean voyages from Barbados are open for bookings.
The cruises will visit ports such as Trinidad, Grenada, St. Vincent, Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, as well as cities in Central and South America, including Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; and Puerto Limon, Costa Rica.
The itineraries and ports of call for each are:
— Seven-night “Southern Caribbean Island Hop”: Visiting Scarborough, Tobago; Port of Spain, Trinidad; St. George’s, Grenada; Kingstown, St. Vincent; Roseau, Dominica; and Castries, St. Lucia
— Seven-night “Southern Caribbean Adventure”: Visiting St. George’s; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and Port of Spain.
— Eight-night “Southern Caribbean Holiday”: Visiting Scarborough, Port of Spain, Castries; Fort-de-France, Martinique; Roseau, St George’s, and Kingstown.
— 14-night “Ultimate Caribbean”: Visiting St. George’s, Kralendijk, Willemstad (overnight), Cartagena, Colon, Puerto Limon, Oranjestad (overnight), and Port of Spain.
More information on Rhapsody’s first Bajan season is available here.
