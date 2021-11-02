Royal Caribbean Set To Expand Perfect Day at CocoCay
Patrick Clarke November 02, 2021
Royal Caribbean International is poised to expand its private island experience in the Bahamas in the coming year.
In a third-quarter 2021 update on the cruise line's earnings, CEO Michael Bayley was clear that Perfect Day at CocoCay is "leading the charge" when it comes to consumer demand for sailings from the East Coast and also confirmed that the company is "reengaging" on plans to expand and bolster its destination projects nearly 20 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perfect Day at CocoCay is expected to add a new adults-only area called Hideaway Beach in the months to come, a move that will allow Royal Caribbean to host more guests during the day-long excursion.
"It will allow us to increase our capacity by approximately 3,000 people a day in late 2022, which is obviously going to help improve our overall profitability and drive more revenue, both ticket and onboard," said Bayley, who hinted at other projects in 2022.
"We have other projects that we've now started to reengage with. So I think our aspirations never really moved away. We just had to press pause for a while."
Hideaway Beach is anticipated to open in late 2022.
Royal Caribbean International, Bahamas
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
