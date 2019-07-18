Royal Caribbean Ship Arrives in Puerto Rico Despite Civil Unrest
Donald Wood July 18, 2019
Despite two other Royal Caribbean International ships skipping planned stops in San Juan due to civil unrest, the cruise line’s Allure of the Seas arrived in Puerto Rico Thursday.
According to El Nuevo Dia, the Allure of the Seas arrived at Pier 3 in Old San Juan Thursday morning with over 6,000 passengers onboard, just hours after protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello turned violent.
Old San Juan was described as a “war zone” by NPR.com Thursday morning as police chased protesters through the streets while firing rubber bullets, gas canisters and what appeared to be flash bombs.
Royal Caribbean rerouted Empress of the Seas from San Juan to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands Tuesday as a result of the civil unrest and followed up the decision by shifting Harmony of the Seas to St. Maarten Wednesday.
The next company scheduled to make a stop in San Juan is Carnival Cruise Line and its Carnival Fascination ship on Sunday. Officials said the cruise line is monitoring the situation, but the port of call remains on the itinerary.
Celebrity Cruises is also monitoring the situation in Puerto Rico, as the cruise line is scheduled to make its next stop in San Juan on Sunday.
