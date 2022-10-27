Royal Caribbean’s New Ship Breaks Booking Records
October 27, 2022
Royal Caribbean International revealed it had recorded the single largest booking day in the cruise line’s history when reservations opened for the new Icon of the Seas ship.
Royal Caribbean’s first Icon Class ship made headlines last week when the cruise line unveiled the new vessel as the vacation industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation, bringing together beach retreats, resort escapes, theme park adventure and more.
The ultimate family vacation features a lineup of firsts and next-level favorites across eight neighborhoods, making it the perfect getaway for adults and children. Between the new Thrill Island, Chill Island and the four-level Suite Neighborhood, vacationers bonding with their families or getting away with friends will have all the ways to stay and play.
“The enthusiasm and excitement for Icon are undeniable in more ways than one,” Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said. “The incredible response we have received from our loyal guests, vacationers new to cruising, crew members and travel partners continues to come in, and this is just the beginning. We can’t wait to share more of what Icon has in store in the coming months.”
With 28 room categories ranging from standard rooms to suites and new layouts for families of three, four, five, six and more, the accommodations on Icon are thoughtfully designed for every type of traveler.
Icon of the Seas is scheduled to sail year-round, seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Basseterre, St. Kitts.
