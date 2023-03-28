Royal Reveal: RCI Details New Bars, Nightlife Options On Icon Of The Seas
Bruce Parkinson March 28, 2023
Royal Caribbean International has unveiled more than 15 bars and nightlife experiences designed to thrill guests aboard Icon of the Seas when it debuts early next year.
Whether vacationers are looking for live music or to bar hop for sips of coffee-infused cocktails or bubbly at a new walk-up champagne bar, Icon will feature a boatload of options when it sets sail in January 2024.
Across the newly revealed venues, which will be among 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained on the ship, guests will find both all-new experiences and old favorites.
There will be new live music venues, including Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues in Central Park and Dueling Pianos in Royal Promenade. There will also be spots to grab a drink and mingle before a show, like the Rye & Bean coffee bar in AquaDome and the Bubbles champagne bar in Central Park.
“We’ve set out to introduce a new kind of vacation in every sense and taken a blank slate to create an unparalleled blend of ways vacationers can celebrate and make memories whatever their mood, vibe and style,” said Linken D’Souza, RCI’s VP, food and beverage.
“From all-new venues and bolder favorites to new iconic drinks on every menu, zero-proof cocktails and twists to classics, there’s something for everyone to make the most of their nights out on Icon of the Seas.”
Here are more details about Icon’s drinking and entertainment venues:
Hot Spots for Sips and Shows
Duelling Pianos – In Royal Caribbean’s first dueling pianos bar, it’s the battle of the baby grands at the hands of two talented pianists who take song requests to bring high-energy performances of crowd-favorite hits to the Royal Promenade – the heart of Icon.
Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues – This new spot will fill the open-air Central Park with live performances of soulful classics and jazz pop tunes, inviting music lovers to take it all in from indoors or as they stroll by the thousands of real plants during Jazz in the Park.
Rye & Bean – Set in the AquaDome, this new coffee shop will offer everything from classic cups of joe to espresso cocktails. It’s designed to be a cozy morning hangout with endless ocean views by day and a buzzing bar with views of entertainment in the AquaTheater by night.
The Overlook and Overlook Pods – The elevated lounge and first-of-their-kind nooks at sea aim to take nights out to another level. At night, the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows are just a few steps away. The next-level pods are where friends can lounge with a drink, play classic board games and kick back to live music, too.
Returning Favorites: The Attic, inspired by Manhattan’s dark and intimate comedy clubs with adults-only live shows is back, and so is the Music Hall, where Icon guests will be able to rock out to the house tribute band.
Hot Spots For Amazing Ambiance
1400 Lobby Bar – Inspired by the history of shipbuilding, this new meetup spot offers a mix of daytime and evening sips developed with renowned mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim. The venue will also be the first to open the vibrant Royal Promenade to the outdoors with an ocean-facing terrace.
Bubbles – This will be a new walk-up champagne window in Central Park, where glasses of mimosas, prosecco, Bellini and even bottles of bubbly will be on tap morning, noon and night.
Returning Favorites: Icon guests will enjoy the Trellis Bar in Central Park, with a new look and a debut menu of bites; Boleros, the lively club that brings the heat with Latin flavor; and the signature Schooner Bar, where pianists set the tone for pre-dinner drinks and nightcaps.
Hot Spots For More Ways to Play
Point & Feather – The neighborhood English pub on Royal Promenade will have a new open layout on Icon. Attractions include darts games and tournaments, a wide selection of pints and a live guitarist at the center of it all.
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – This returning favorite will serve up gameday bar fare and ice-cold beers. Vacationers will be able to catch their home teams on dozens of screens and play arcade and tabletop games.
Spotlight Karaoke – Aspiring singers can take the stage in front of the crowd or in a private room with friends and family at this popular karaoke spot on Royal Promenade.
Icon will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami year-round. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Vacationers will also visit Caribbean destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.
