Scenic Eclipse Makes History in South Georgian Waters
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours’ first-ever Discovery Yacht, the Scenic Eclipse, has made history with its last sailing as the first commercial operator to have permission to dive its six-guest submarine underwater off the South Georgia Islands, the first time in forty years.
The Scenic Eclipse made the historic dive during the 20-day Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands voyage, which departed from Ushuaia on January 27. The six-person submersible, the Scenic Neptune, dove into the waters in Stromness, South Georgia, making history as the first submersible dive in the region since the 1982 Falklands War.
“We’ve been eagerly awaiting this historic moment since the application process began years ago,” said Captain James Griffiths, Director of Marine Operations. “After working closely with the authorities to gain permission, we’d like to thank them for placing their trust in us to operate these dives. Seeing our plans become a reality and being able to offer our guests this incredible experience unrivaled by any other cruise line is an incredible moment for our team.”
The 1982 Falklands War was a ten-week undeclared war between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. The war ended when Argentina surrendered. The islands remain British Overseas Territories to this day.
“It was an extraordinary experience to be on board Scenic Neptune’s maiden submarine dive in South Georgia – and a moment that both myself and our guests will remember for a lifetime,” said Jason Flesher, Expeditions Operations Manager who led the first dive. “To personally accompany our very first guests was truly remarkable. We witnessed a diversity of rich marine life unlike anywhere else in the world, including bioluminescent jellyfish, Pelagic Antarctic Krill and a vast array of marine benthic fauna.”
