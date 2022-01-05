Scenic Offering Wave Season Promotions
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Lacey Pfalz January 05, 2022
Scenic is now offering savings for wave season, with special offers for new bookings made by March 31, 2022, including on the new Scenic Eclipse discovery yacht and some of Scenic’s specialty cruises.
Scenic’s savings include up to 10 percent off on all 2023 sailings paid in full twelve months prior to departure for its river cruises in Europe and Southeast Asia; a $250 per guest bonus saving on 2022 departures when paid in full at time of booking; free Economy air on select 7-9-night cruises; and free Premium Economy air on select sailings of 10 nights or more.
Additionally, ocean cruising savings include up to 20 percent savings on 2022 North, Central and South American cruises. Guests can also save $350 on all 2022 Scenic Eclipse sailings when paid in full during booking and enjoy 2-for-1 Business Class flights.
Guests who book October’s special “Spectacular South of France with Top Chef Bryan Voltaggio” cruise by March 31, 2022 can also enjoy free Premium Economy airfare. Those who pay in full at the time of booking can also enjoy savings of $250 per person. The eleven-day river cruise departs round-trip from Lyon, France and visits some of the best destinations in the region while experiencing the best in French cuisine.
For more information about Scenic’s new offers, please click here.
