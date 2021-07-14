Seabourn To Operate From Miami For The First Time This November
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Lacey Pfalz July 14, 2021
Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line and the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage, will begin operating out of the U.S. from Miami beginning November 2021 with sailings on the Seabourn Ovation.
The Seabourn Ovation will sail from Miami beginning on November 18, 2021 on three 11-day itineraries around the Caribbean, visiting Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe, Jost Van Dyke, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and more. The sailings will begin November 18, November 29 and December 10.
From December through March 2022, the ship will sail through the Panama Canal and around Central America on four voyages from Miami, featuring a 21-day Panama Canal itinerary during Christmas from Miami to Los Angeles, then one 19-day itinerary back to Miami departing from Los Angeles. Guests on these sailings will explore ancient Mayan ruins and the best of Costa Rica, Mexico, Belize and Panama.
Prior to the ship’s porting out of Miami, it will offer a 14-day itinerary from Barcelona to Lisbon on October 23,, exploring the Canary Islands in between. The ship’s trans-Atlantic voyage will depart from Lisbon to Miami on a 12-day sailing. After these new Caribbean and Central American voyages, the Ovation will sail back to Europe on March 27, 2022 on a 13-day crossing back to Lisbon.
Guests who book one of these new itineraries on the Ovation by August 31, 2021 will receive up to $1,000 in shipboard credit or up to $2,000 shipboard credit for a Penthouse or Premium Suite.
