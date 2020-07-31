SeaDream Launches Booking Assurance through June 30, 2021
July 31, 2020
SeaDream Yacht Club has released a new booking policy that protects voyages until June 30, 2021.
SeaDream’s new “Ultimate Booking Assurance” policy guarantees a full cash refund or a 120 percent future voyage credit for all new bookings departing July 22, 2020, until June 30, 2021, that may be affected by travel restrictions from the country of the guests’ origin.
Also, anyone who simply doesn’t want to travel for any reason – even if their voyage is not affected by travel restrictions – SeaDream will let guests reschedule bookings to a later date.
“We want to allow our guests to book without being concerned about travel restrictions,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “We think it is wrong that our guests should take the risk and we are now taking that obstacle away.”
The company is operating its twin 112-passenger SeaDream I and II yachts in Norway and was the first luxury line in the world to resume operations since the coronavirus outbreak shut down international travel in March 2020. Since resuming operations in June, SeaDream’s Norwegian voyages have “sparked unprecedented success,” the company said. “After the first voyages quickly sold out, SeaDream Yacht Club decided to add SeaDream II to double capacity and meet the overwhelming demand. SeaDream has been preparing to offer an experience better than ever, by rejuvenating their yachts, testing new recipes, and getting all crew members certified in the World Health Organization’s official COVID-19 training course for hygiene procedures and infection management.”
SeaDream initially marketed to guests from Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and the Faroe Islands, per the Norwegian government’s recommendations. As of July 15, Norway was open to travelers from the EU, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with sufficiently low transmission – that includes Italy, France, the U.K., Germany and more.
