SeaDream Moves Second Ship to Meet Demand in Norway

Theresa Norton June 05, 2020

Twin Mega Yachts SeaDream I and SeaDeam II
PHOTO: Twin Mega Yachts SeaDream I and SeaDeam II. (photo courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club)

SeaDream Yacht Club is moving a second ship to Norway to meet demand after announcing its return to service.

The company on May 28 announced it would operate nine Norway cruises starting June 20 on the SeaDream I. Now, the SeaDream II will move there as well.

“It has been a very exciting time for our company after pausing sailings in March. We are very happy to see this high demand for our new Norwegian voyages. Our phones have been ringing off the hook from 8 a.m. to midnight with booking requests since the Norwegian voyages were announced,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad.

There now are 21 scheduled voyages for SeaDream in Norway. SeaDream I now will operate 12-day voyages between Oslo and Tromsø, which include sailing past the Arctic Circle to the Lofoten Islands. The SeaDream II will sail seven-day voyages between Oslo and Bergen. Both voyages will include stops in ålesund, Flåm, and Olden. On June 27, both ships will sail together from Oslo to Skagen, Denmark.

Recently, the crew has completed the World Health Organization’s official COVID-19 course for hygiene routines and infection management. Guests and crew will observe social distancing and pass health checks before boarding.

Due to current restrictions, non-Norwegian guests may be required to self-quarantine before boarding. For more information, click here.

