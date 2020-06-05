SeaDream Moves Second Ship to Meet Demand in Norway
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship SeaDream Yacht Club Theresa Norton June 05, 2020
SeaDream Yacht Club is moving a second ship to Norway to meet demand after announcing its return to service.
The company on May 28 announced it would operate nine Norway cruises starting June 20 on the SeaDream I. Now, the SeaDream II will move there as well.
Cruise Bookings Rise as Industry Appears to Turn a CornerCruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Suspends Operations Through July 31Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Princess Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations on Select...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Silversea Unveils New Cruise Itineraries for 2021/22Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
“It has been a very exciting time for our company after pausing sailings in March. We are very happy to see this high demand for our new Norwegian voyages. Our phones have been ringing off the hook from 8 a.m. to midnight with booking requests since the Norwegian voyages were announced,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad.
There now are 21 scheduled voyages for SeaDream in Norway. SeaDream I now will operate 12-day voyages between Oslo and Tromsø, which include sailing past the Arctic Circle to the Lofoten Islands. The SeaDream II will sail seven-day voyages between Oslo and Bergen. Both voyages will include stops in ålesund, Flåm, and Olden. On June 27, both ships will sail together from Oslo to Skagen, Denmark.
Recently, the crew has completed the World Health Organization’s official COVID-19 course for hygiene routines and infection management. Guests and crew will observe social distancing and pass health checks before boarding.
Due to current restrictions, non-Norwegian guests may be required to self-quarantine before boarding. For more information, click here.
For more information on SeaDream Yacht Club, Norway
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS