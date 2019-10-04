Silversea Cruises Opens Exclusive Pre-Sale on 197 New Voyages for 2021-2022
WHY IT RATES: Silversea Cruises has just unveiled an extraordinary collection of 197 new itineraries for 2021/22, crafted by destination experts to unlock unique new guest experiences, including everything from solar eclipse sailings in Antarctica to an overnight call during the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. Venetian Society loyalty program members enjoy early, pre-sale access.—Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Silversea Cruises has unveiled a groundbreaking collection of 197 new itineraries, opening an exclusive pre-sale to its Venetian Society loyalty program members. Departing between January 2021 and April 2022, the new collection of voyages incorporates calls to 528 destinations in 92 countries, with 28 maiden calls, and was crafted by the cruise line’s destination experts to unlock new and unique experiences around the world for guests.
“We are delighted to open sales to our valued Venetian Society members on this innovative collection of new summer 2021 & winter 2021/2022 voyages,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With guests’ enjoyment in mind and as a result of Silversea’s destination expertise, we have pushed the boundaries of ultra-luxury cruising to unlock new experiences around the world for our guests—from once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse sailings in Antarctica to a one-of-a-kind overnight call in Monaco for the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. The diversity of the experiences on offer is unparalleled.”
Highlights of Silversea’s new summer 2021 & winter 2021/22 voyage collection include:
An unprecedented Eastern Mediterranean program, including voyages to the Black Sea, the Holy Land, and Istanbul. In summer 2021, Silver Dawn, Silver Moon, Silver Shadow and Silver Spirit will each enable guests to discover the captivating cultures and breathtaking landscapes of the Eastern Mediterranean. Following high demand, travelers will journey to Nazareth and Jerusalem in Israel on a voyage to the Holy Land from August 16, 2021, in addition to Cyprus, Turkey, and Greece. In the Black Sea, guests will travel deeper into Turkey, with an overnight in Istanbul; Ukraine; Romania; Bulgaria; and Greece, aboard Silver Shadow from September 20, 2021. New 12-night voyages between Venice and Athens will also offer the chance to explore vibrant Istanbul on overnight calls.
Two special solar eclipse voyages in Antarctica, as part of a 21-voyage season in the seventh continent. Silversea guests will witness a life-defining natural phenomenon from a prime position near the Antarctic Peninsula. On December 4, 2021, a total solar eclipse will transform the skies over the last continent. Both Silver Wind and Silver Cloud will be perfectly placed to enable guests to experience this extraordinary spectacle. Aboard the same two ships, guests will enjoy 21 voyages to a total of 41 destinations in Antarctica. Longer sailings will also include spectacular adventures to South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.
30 voyages in Northern Europe, with four circumnavigations of Iceland and many new experiences in the Norwegian Fjords. Responding to exceptionally strong guest feedback, the new collection will incorporate more Iceland and Norwegian Fjords voyages than ever before, as part of an enhanced season of 30 voyages in Northern Europe. Guests will journey to a total of 122 destinations in Northern Europe, on four ships. An array of immersive expedition experiences are offered from the converted Silver Wind and Silver Cloud, as well as many remarkable itineraries aboard Silver Spirit and Silver Whisper.
Four circumnavigations of Iceland will showcase the diverse, spectacular scenery of the Land of Fire and Ice, with differing experiences available on Silver Wind and Silver Whisper. On six voyages, Silver Spirit will take guests deeper into the authentic beauty of the Baltic Sea, visiting Tallinn, Helsinki, and spending at least one overnight in Saint Petersburg.
A more immersive Monte Carlo Grand Prix voyage, incorporating both the French and Italian Rivieras. On a seven-night Monte Carlo Grand Prix voyage, guests will be immersed into the refined cultures of the French and Italian Rivieras. On an overnight call in Monaco, automotive fanatics will soak up the Principality’s electrifying atmosphere during this world-famous sporting event. Another Mediterranean highlight, guests traveling aboard Silver Shadow and Silver Spirit in October 2021 will journey to the Canary Islands.
An unforgettable crossing of the Northwest Passage and enhanced exploration of Svalbard. A crowning feature of a truly remarkable Arctic season for 2021, Silver Cloud will cross the Northwest Passage on a 24-night voyage from August 21, unlocking once-in-a-lifetime experiences for adventurous travelers between Kangerlussuaq (Greenland) and Nome (Alaska). Expeditions aboard Silver Wind will take guests closer to the authentic natural beauty of both the northern and southern regions of Svalbard, incorporating opportunities to spot polar wildlife, discover deep fjords, and admire snow-capped mountains.
Silver Explorer’s first-ever season in Australia’s Kimberley region. For the first time ever, as part of a 12-voyage discovery of Australia and the South Pacific, Silver Explorer will journey to the unique Kimberley coastline from June to September 2021. In this natural wonderland, Silversea’s guests will enjoy insightful lectures from an industry-leading expedition team, before venturing ashore to discover aboriginal cave art, breathtaking geographical features, and a diverse array of wildlife. In the South Pacific, travelers will benefit from enhanced snorkel programs and new scuba diving experiences, as they explore beautiful reefs.
The inaugural season of Silversea’s new ship Silver Dawn, spent in the Mediterranean. Departing September 22, 2021, Silver Dawn will embark on her maiden voyage, journeying from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Venice over nine nights. Silver Dawn will be a sister ship to both Silver Muse and Silver Moon, taking inspiration from the most popular features of each while also incorporating many innovative enhancements. Silversea’s trademark level of luxury will enrich the onboard experience for guests, with spacious all-suite accommodations, the personalized service of butlers, and eight inviting restaurants.
Guests traveling aboard Silver Dawn will also enjoy the new Sea and Land Taste program, which will unlock deep travel through culinary immersion, following the program’s launch aboard Silver Moon in August 2020. The 596-guest ship will be one of four Silversea ships to cruise in the Mediterranean between April and December 2021.
Elsewhere, Silver Origin—Silversea’s first-ever destination-specific ship—will form deep connections between travelers and the Galapagos archipelago on 38 voyages; Silver Wind will journey throughout West Africa, calling in Namibia, Angola, Sao Tome and Principe, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivore, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Cape Verde, and Morocco; Silver Whisper will showcase 36 destinations in Canada and New England, where guests will admire fall foliage at its best on seven sailings of between nine and 16 nights in length; and guests will explore the inimitable beauty of Alaska on Silver Muse and Silver Cloud, among other incredible destination experiences in the world’s most fascinating regions.
Silversea’s ultra-luxury ships welcome guests in superlative comfort, with an onboard offering that has been enriched with unprecedented levels of luxury by Silversea’s ongoing Project Invictus. Ocean-view suites, sumptuous cuisine that adapts according to the sailed region, and the personalized service of butlers are just a few standout features. Enhancing the experience are such all-inclusive amenities as complimentary premium wines and spirits, specialty coffees, bottled water, juices and soft drinks served throughout the ship; an in-suite bar, stocked with guests' preferences; an in-suite 24-hour dining service; and unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi.
Please note: pre-sale is open to Venetian Society members only. All itineraries are subject to change based on a variety of external factors.
