Silversea Cruises Opens Sales for Silver Endeavour’s Antarctica Sailings
Silversea Cruises announced the opening of general sales for the inaugural season of its new ship, Silver Endeavour.
The cruise line will host 12 voyages to Antarctica starting on November 21 and running through March 14, ranging from five-to-20 days. Silver Endeavour will welcome guests on 10 Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise sailings, including her maiden voyage.
“We are delighted to open sales on Silver Endeavour’s inaugural voyages, marking a new era in ultra-luxury expedition cruising,” Silversea CEO Roberto Martinoli said. “Silver Endeavour will unlock some of the planet’s most remote and extreme destinations, welcoming guests in Silversea’s trademark level of comfort.”
Travelers on the five-to-nine-day Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise sailings will explore destinations such as the Antarctic Peninsula, the Antarctic Sound and the South Shetland Islands. The voyages will also feature 20 expedition experts, including marine biologists, historians, naturalists, archaeologists and more.
The other two sailings aboard Silver Endeavour will include the cruise line’s first-ever 20-day ‘Deep South’ expedition, departing on February 12, 2023, and the new 10-day voyage to the Antarctic Peninsula, departing round-trip from Puerto Williams on March 4, 2023.
“With state-of-the-art technology, one of the highest ice-class ratings of any expedition cruise ship, and industry-leading Zodiac- and expert-to-guest ratios, our newest ship will offer a uniquely immersive expedition experience to our well-traveled guests,” Martinoli continued.
The cruise line also unveiled Silver Endeavour’s seven suite categories, including Owner’s, Grand, Silver, Premium, Deluxe, Superior and Classic Veranda Suites.
