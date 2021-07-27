Silversea Cruises Reveals 2023/2024 Itineraries
July 27, 2021
Silversea Cruises has launched a pre-sale of more than 280 new itineraries for 2023 and 2024 sailing seasons today, July 27, exclusively for Venetian Society members.
The number of itineraries is the largest ever unveiled in a single itinerary reveal, with 900 destinations visited by the cruise line’s ships and passengers, the most out of all cruise lines. The new 2023 and 2024 itineraries visit 690 ports of call in 125 countries, with 60 new ports.
The new itineraries are as follows:
- 18 voyages to Africa, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Peninsula, including Egypt.
- 38 cruises in Northern Europe, including all-new itineraries in the Baltic Sea, Iceland, Norway and the British Isles.
- 36 voyages in the Mediterranean, including Israel, Turkey and Egypt.
- 31 cruises in Alaska, including the new destinations of Icy Bay and Valdez.
- 8 itineraries in Canada and New England, the first summer itineraries to this region, including Quebec, Montreal and Boston.
- 12 expedition cruises to the Arctic and Green;and, including stops at Svalbard and Baffin Island.
- 17 cruises heading for Antarctica, with stops in South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.
- 15 itineraries in Australia and New Zealand, with stops in Eden, Jarvis Bay and Tasmania.
- 16 voyages in Asia, including a springtime cruise in Japan.
- 19 voyages to the Caribbean, Central and South America.
- 50 expedition cruises to the Galápagos Islands.
Beyond the vast array of offerings for these two years, Silversea is also offering two Grand Voyages. The Grand Mediterranean 2023 voyage is a 65-day cruise departing from Lisbon, Portugal and ending in Athens, Greece. The voyage will visit 52 destinations, including Egypt and the Holy Lands.
The second is the first-ever 2024 Grand Africa & Arabia voyage. Departing from Cape Town, the cruise will visit 28 destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Safaga, Walvis Bay, Antsiranana and more over 62 days.
“Responding to strong guest demand for a broad range of far-flung destinations, our new 2023/2024 itineraries will offer guests even more opportunities to discover the world’s most enriching experiences in all seven continents,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO.
