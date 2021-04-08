Silversea to Introduce New Silver Moon In June From Athens
April 08, 2021
Silversea Cruises plans to operate voyages aboard its new flagship, the 596-guest Silver Moon, starting June 18 from Athens, Greece, for fully vaccinated travelers.
The 40,700-gross-ton Silver Moon will operate 10-day itineraries to the Eastern Mediterranean, calling at places such as Santorini, Paros, Mykonos, and Crete, as well as Cyprus and Haifa, Israel. The new itineraries will open for sale April 15.
The luxury cruise line will require all embarking crew and guests to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement will apply to all Silversea voyages globally, with the exclusion of sailings departing from Australia, for which protocol is still under evaluation.
“Vaccinations will play a critical role in ensuring the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit, which we prioritize above all else,” said Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Paired with our science-backed onboard procedures, which leverage on the expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel, vaccinations will enable our guests to travel deep into the world once again, with a renewed sense of appreciation for our beautiful planet. Backed by the Royal Caribbean Group, we have introduced a range of initiatives — including our ‘Cruise with Confidence’ program and our COVID-19 protections — to enable our guests to travel in superlative comfort and with unwavering confidence.”
Silversea accepted delivery of the Silver Moon on Oct. 30, 2020, and now finally gets to officially introduce it. Silver Moon’s suites feature butler service; an in-suite bar stocked with preferred beverages; in-suite dining, available 24 hours per day; and other luxury amenities.
The ship will introduce the line’s new culinary enrichment program S.A.L.T. – an acronym of Sea and Land Taste – that features destination-focused gastronomic experiences, both onboard and ashore. The Silver Moon has a S.A.L.T. Kitchen that serves as a regional restaurant offering a menu that changes with the destination and a regionally inspired wine list. The S.A.L.T. Lab is a test kitchen that will highlight local ingredients and artisanal techniques through workshops, tastings, and demonstrations. S.A.L.T. Bar will feature authentic flavors of the destination, through regional wines, spirits and other drinks.
Silversea will continue to work closely with relevant governing bodies and health authorities to evolve its procedures as needed. Silversea’s protocol includes enhanced sanitation procedures, increased air filtration, high-quality onboard medical care with state-of-the-art medical equipment, and enhanced medical teams on each ship.
