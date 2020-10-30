Silversea Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship Silver Moon
October 30, 2020
Silversea Cruises took delivery of the 596-passenger, 40,700-gross-ton Silver Moon, the ninth vessel in its fleet, on Oct. 30 in Italy.
A small celebration was held at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona with executives from Silversea Cruises, parent company Royal Caribbean Group and the shipyard.
Delivering live speeches via video feed were Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, and Jason Liberty, executive vice president and CFO of the Royal Caribbean Group.
Present in Ancona were Fincantieri’s Luigi Matarazzo and Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli. Both addressed the attendees before Martinoli signed the paperwork to officially take delivery of the ship.
Giovanni Stecconi, the director of Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, subsequently presented Capt. Alessandro Zanello, Silver Moon’s Master — who was also at the helm for the delivery of sister ship Silver Muse in 2017 — with a commemorative ampoule that contained seawater from the launch. Concluding the delivery, those present raised a glass of champagne, while respecting physical distancing protocol.
“This beautiful ship represents the resilience of the global cruise industry, and it is encouraging to see such innovation and progress in this challenging period,” Fain said. “I have long said that Silversea Cruises is the jewel in the crown of the Royal Caribbean Group, and I am today reminded of the cruise line’s quality. Silver Moon represents the pinnacle of luxury travel; I look forward to welcoming our guests aboard in the near future.”
Martinoli said the Silver Moon has evolved from the Silver Muse and will introduce Silversea’s S.A.L.T. culinary program.
“Every exquisite detail of Silver Moon is an expression of our successful collaboration with one of the world's premier shipbuilders. It is apt that Silver Moon was built here in Italy, a cradle of luxury and a country celebrated for its rich culinary heritage,” Martinoli said. “I thank Fincantieri’s leadership team and the more than 1,000 talented craftspeople who overcame the unprecedented challenges of 2020 to make this delivery possible. I also thank Royal Caribbean Group for their invaluable support; Silver Moon is a testament to the success of our collaboration.”
The new culinary enrichment program S.A.L.T. – an acronym of Sea and Land Taste – features a range of destination-focused gastronomic experiences, both onboard and ashore.
The Silver Moon features a hub of culinary discovery on Deck 4.
S.A.L.T. Kitchen is a large-scale regional restaurant offering a menu that changes with the destination and a regionally inspired wine list.
S.A.L.T. Lab is a test kitchen that will highlight local ingredients and artisanal techniques through workshops, tastings, and demonstrations. S.A.L.T. Bar will feature authentic flavors of the destination, through regional wines, spirits and other drinks.
Silver Moon’s suites feature butler service; an in-suite bar stocked with preferred beverages; in-suite dining, available 24 hours per day; and other luxury amenities.
