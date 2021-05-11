Silversea to Return to Service in the Galápagos June 19
Silversea Cruises will begin cruising in the Galápagos Islands June 19 with the all-suite, 100-guest Silver Origin, which was delivered in June 2020.
The all-balcony ship, which arrived in the Galápagos on April 30, will operate new itineraries designed to enrich the experiences in the archipelago.
Full vaccinations will be mandatory for guests and crew, forming part of a multi-layered set of science-backed protocols to safeguard the health and safety of guests, crew and visited communities.
Silversea’s all-inclusive offering in the Galápagos archipelago includes international roundtrip flights, flights between mainland Ecuador and the Galápagos, two pre-cruise hotel nights in Quito and one post-cruise day-use hotel in Guayaquil (depending on flight schedules), Quito by night tour, transfers and luggage handling, National Park and immigration fees, highly qualified expedition team, guided land and sea tours, enrichment lectures, complimentary use of wetsuits and snorkeling fins, butler service in every suite category, onboard gratuities, multiple open-seated restaurants, in-suite 24-hour dining service, beverages in-suite and throughout the ship, unlimited Wi-Fi and a complimentary backpack, water bottle, snorkeling mask and snorkel.
Silver Origin will boast an expert guide-to-guest ratio of 1:10 and a Zodiac-to-guest ratio of 1:12.5. The crew-to-guest ratio is 1:11.
Silversea’s new flagship, the 596-guest Silver Moon, also will begin operations for the first time starting June 18 from Athens, Greece, for fully vaccinated travelers.
“Having worked exceptionally hard on our healthy return to service plan, we are delighted to be nearing the moment in which our extended family is reunited aboard our two new ships, Silver Origin and Silver Moon,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO. “We extend our sincerest gratitude to the Ecuadorian Government and the Galápagos Government Council for their ongoing cooperation and their willingness to welcome cruising back to this remarkable archipelago.”
The new Western itinerary will sail from San Cristóbal, calling at Kicker Rock, Isla Bartolomé, Buccaneer Cove (Santiago), Punta Vicente Roca (Isabela), Punta Espinoza (Fernandina), Tagus Cove (Isabela), Elizabeth Bay (Isabela), Post Office Bay (Floreana), Champion Islet (Floreana), Punta Cormorant (Floreana), Santa Cruz Highlands, Fausto Llerena Breeding Centre in Puerto Ayora (Santa Cruz), Cerro Dragon (Santa Cruz), Isla Guy Fawkes and Bahía Borrero (Santa Cruz), before arriving in Baltra.
The North-Central itinerary will sail from Baltra, before calling in Daphne Major, Prince Philip’s Steps (Genovesa), Darwin Bay (Genovesa), North Seymour, Sullivan Bay (Santiago), Punta Mangle (Fernandina), Punta Moreno (Isabela), Fausto Llerena Breeding Centre in Puerto Ayora (Santa Cruz), Isla Santa Fé, Gardner Bay (Española), Punta Suarez (Española), Rodriguez Breeding Centre (San Cristóbal) and Cerro Brujo (San Cristóbal.
The new itineraries will provide “more opportunities for guests to admire the archipelago’s iconic wildlife species, including the Galápagos penguin, green sea turtles, land and marine iguanas, whitetip reef sharks, Galápagos sea lions, and many remarkable bird species,” said Fernando Delgado, vice president and general manager of Silversea Cruises Ecuador.
For more information on Silversea’s health protocols and “Cruise with Confidence” policy, click here.
