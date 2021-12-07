Last updated: 04:07 PM ET, Tue December 07 2021

The Most Popular Cruise Destinations This December

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke December 07, 2021

Cruise Ship comes in for Docking at Nassau
A cruise ship comes in for docking in Nassau. (Photo via ~UserGI15674004 / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

The Caribbean and Europe are home to the most coveted cruise destinations this December.

Online cruise marketplace CruiseCompete.com has released its monthly CruiseTrends report based on thousands of cruise quote requests and transactions. The December iteration reveals that destinations in the sun-kissed Caribbean and the culture-rich continent of Europe are in high demand heading into 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
MSC Grandiosa departed from Barcelona.

MSC To Require All Guests Be Fully Vaccinated

Crystal Endeavor Rendering

Antarctica’s Rise in Popularity

A cruise ship sailing the Giudecca Canal in Venice

Cruise Lines Are Being Compensated for Large Ship Ban in Venice

American Queen Voyages, Ocean Navigator, cruise ship

American Queen Voyages Announces Two Ship Name Changes

The Caribbean is the most popular cruise region for both premium and luxury travelers while river cruise guests are most interested in Europe, which is also the second-most popular region among luxury cruise travelers.

When it comes to the most popular cruise ports visited, premium guests are most often seeking out Cozumel, CocoCay, Nassau, Costa Maya, Philipsburg, Charlotte Amalie, San Juan, Roatan Island, Juneau and St. Thomas, with Juneau (Alaska) being the lone exception to the Caribbean's dominance.

The luxury and river segments show similar trends, however. Gustavia, Basseterre, Bridgetown, Philipsburg, Roseau, Monte Carlo, Ketchikan, San Juan, Bora Bora and Castries are the most sought-after cruise ports visited among luxury travelers while Cologne, Budapest, Vienna, Passau, Koblenz, Amsterdam, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Bamberg and Wurzburg are trending with river cruise passengers.

river, cruise, Danube
Landscape of Wachau valley, Danube river, Austria. (photo via Sergey_Fedoskin / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

In the category of most popular countries visited, premium cruise passengers want the Bahamas and Mexico while luxury guests prefer the U.S. After that, the list includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, the Netherlands Antilles, the British Virgin Islands and France.

The U.S. is also the lone exception when it comes to river cruises. That December wish list starts with Germany, followed by the U.S. and then the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary, France, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.

Visit CruiseCompete.com to view the latest and final CruiseTrends report for 2021.

For more information on Caribbean, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
The Crystal Symphony

Crystal Launches Savings on Cruises for Solo Travelers

Crystal Cruises

MSC To Require All Guests Be Fully Vaccinated

Cruise Lines Are Being Compensated for Large Ship Ban in Venice

American Queen Voyages Announces Two Ship Name Changes

Royal Caribbean Announces Four Ships Scheduled to Sail Alaska in Summer 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS