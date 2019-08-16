Two Men Save Wheelchair-Bound Woman Who Fell Off Cruise Dock
It was just going to be a day of exploring in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands after the Carnival Cruise Lines ship ‘Fascination’ pulled into port.
But the day became a frightening-turned-heroic incident when a wheelchair-bound woman fell off the dock and into the water, only to be saved by two local men who literally sprung into action.
The incident happened at the West Indian Company Dock on Monday. Two local men, Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan, immediately reacted.
Donovan jumped into the water first and held the unnamed girl up to put a flotation device around her; Hamilton then jumped into the water and secured a rope around both of them. Carnival security officers and medical staff, as well as port workers, pulled all three to safety.
Donovan posted a dramatic video of the rescue on his Facebook page.
Donovan also wrote on Facebook: "I couldn't think, I just had to move real quick. I cannot stop thinking about the way she was looking; I told myself I had to save her. The water was deep and when I [saw] the wheelchair going under, the weight and the fight that she put on me, I was in a tight situation. I [kept] screaming saying I cannot hold on no more."
Hamilton is actually a disc jockey on the Fascination. He, too, posted on his Facebook page, writing "Thank God we all are safe and sound. The love that is coming is tremendous and I want to say thank you to each and everyone. [In a] situation like this, all you can do is act and hope for the best. Randolph Donovan, I'm glad that we did what we did and we are OK."
