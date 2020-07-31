UnCruise to Depart on First US Cruise on Aug. 1 in Alaska
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton July 31, 2020
UnCruise Adventures confirmed it will depart Aug. 1 on the first cruise in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic stalled the industry.
The company said the Wilderness Adventure will depart Juneau with 37 passengers onboard – it normally can accommodate 60 guests.
SeaDream Launches Booking Assurance through June 30, 2021Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Employees Share Memories of Departed Fantasy-Class ShipsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
MGM Resorts Reports 'Better Than Expected' Results...Hotel & Resort
Variety Cruises Resumes Sailing in GreeceCruise Line & Cruise Ship
UnCruise has established new protocols, including daily temperature checks for guests and crew; sanitation rounds four times daily with attention to touchpoints such as railings, handholds, doorknobs, etc.; use of masks when direct contact with others is expected; and sanitation of adventure gear and equipment after each use. For a list of UnCruises’s new health protocols and FAQs, click here.
UnCruise CEO Dan Blanchard will welcome guests aboard. The company plans to operate five 7-night “Glacier Bay Adventure” departures. They are operating with a self-imposed 66 percent occupancy cap.
Before arrival, the company also requires guests to complete a COVID-19 test that meets Alaska’s entry requirements and suggests testing three to five days before departure to allow time to get the results.
Currently, Alaska requires people entering the state at the Anchorage airport to complete a Traveler Declaration Form and arrive with proof of a qualifying negative COVID-19 test. Or, they can get a COVID-19 test when they arrive and self-quarantine at their own expense until results arrive. Or, they can self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of the trip.
However, starting Aug. 11, all non-residents must arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. Testing will no longer be available for non-residents when they arrive in Alaska. Residents can still be tested when arriving at the airport. For details on Alaska entry requirements, click here.
The 2020 Alaska season was devastated by the Canadian government’s ban on all cruise ships carrying more than 100 people through Oct. 31.
The UnCruise Alaska voyage will sail in U.S. waters and will not visit ports or local communities but will focus on adventure activities, nature and wildlife.
Also, small U.S.-flagged operators are exempt from the no-sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The no-sail order impacts vessels with at least 250 people onboard.
For more information on Alaska
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS