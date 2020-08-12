Viking Cancels Cruises Through 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Viking Janeen Christoff August 12, 2020
In an open letter to Viking Cruises guests, Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen announced that the cruise line would be suspending sailings through the end of the year, at which time he hoped “international travel will be less complicated.”
“On March 11, when we became the first cruise line to temporarily suspend operations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I would not have imagined that in August we would still not be sailing and that I would be writing this letter to you,” writes Hagen.
“Just last week, on August 5, we celebrated our 23rd anniversary,” he noted. “Viking is a very different company today from when we started in 1997 with four river ships. But one thing has not changed in the last two decades. Since Viking’s very first day, our commitment to the safety and welfare of all those onboard our vessels and to our mission—to deliver experiences that focus on the destination, allowing you to explore the world in comfort—has never wavered. I have said before that we will only sail again when it is safe to do so. We are a private, closely-held company, which means we do not have to rush the decision to return to service."
Travel Advisors on Lessons Learned From the PandemicTravel Agent
Thailand Unlikely to Welcome International Tourists in 2020Destination & Tourism
Airlines Return to Dominica as Borders ReopenDestination & Tourism
Connecticut Residents Face Fines for Breaking Travel Advisory...Destination & Tourism
“It is in that spirit that we are extending our temporary suspension of operations through December 31, 2020—at which time we believe the world will be in a better position, and international travel will be less complicated,” Hagen said.
Guests whose voyages are impacted receive a 125 percent Future Cruise Voucher. This voucher has “exclusive and enhanced terms,” including the ability to transfer it to other people. If the voucher expires without being used, it can be refunded for the value equal to the original amount paid to Viking.
Additionally, any vouchers travelers may have applied to the booking have automatically been reinstated, are valid for 24 months and are available for your immediate use.
Travelers who use their voucher and rebook a cruise—with Viking or their Travel Advisor—by August 31, 2020, take advantage of Viking’s Risk-Free Guarantee.
“In the meantime, I wish you good health—and I invite you to join us on Viking.TV, where we host daily livestream video sessions with some of the world’s most fascinating people. For the time being, Viking.TV is a way for us to continue exploring the world in comfort—from home.
Thank you for your loyalty and support,” Hagen concluded. “We eagerly await the day we can once again welcome you onboard.”
For more information on Viking, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS