Last updated: 09:34 AM ET, Sat July 24 2021

Virgin Voyages’ New Cruise Ship to Feature Black Mermaid

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Rich Thomaselli July 24, 2021

Valiant Lady cruise ship render
Valiant Lady's bow design to feature a Black mermaid (photo via Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages’ second cruise ship will feature a new and unique bow design symbol.

Diversity.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze docked at Point Seraphine, St. Lucia

gallery icon Caribbean Cruising 2.0: Five Things To Know About Cruising Now

Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Line Returning to US Sailings in August

christening National Geographic Endurance in Iceland on July 23, 2021.

Lindblad Expeditions Launches National Geographic Endurance In...

The first of six Norwegian Prima-class ships.

gallery icon Epic Cruise Ships Arriving in 2021 and Beyond

The Silver Moon during sea trials in August 2020,

Silversea Offers Door-To-Door Limousine Service As Standard

The Valiant Lady, set to sail next year, will have a bow design that features a Black mermaid who will power the ship through the water and provide protection for passengers.

According to our sister publication Travel Weekly, Virgin Voyages says the Valiant Lady's Black mermaid "captures the energy of a woman moving confidently towards her dreams."

Created by artist Hillary Wilson, the mermaid "celebrates the strong, beautiful, friendly and modern embodiment of a Black American woman," Virgin Voyages said.

The cruise line's first ship, Scarlet Lady, also features a mermaid design on the bow. Virgin Voyages calls its mermaids "leading ladies" who are an important symbol of the brand, meant to keep passengers safe on their voyage.

"With diversity at the core of Virgin Voyages' brand ideology, it was a natural move to want to honor and represent different races and nationalities by telling those stories through the mermaids," Virgin Voyages said in a statement.

Bookings for the Valiant Lady's inaugural voyages have opened. The ship will enter service in March 2022.

For more information on Virgin Voyages

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Holland America Line President Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz, and Carnival Corporation & plc President & CEO Arnold Donald in front of Majestic Princess in the Port of Seattle.

Princess Cruises, Holland America Return To US Service From...

Princess Cruises

Virgin Voyages Rewards 2021 Sailors With Special Benefits

gallery icon Caribbean Cruising 2.0: Five Things To Know About Cruising Now

Lindblad Expeditions Launches National Geographic Endurance In Iceland

Disney Cruise Line Returning to US Sailings in August

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS