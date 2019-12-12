Where the Cruise Industry Stands Heading Into 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Patrick Clarke December 12, 2019
As many as 32 million passengers are expected to set sail on a cruise in 2020, according to the Cruise Lines International Association's (CLIA) 2020 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook report released Thursday.
The report also found that cruising sustained nearly 1,177,000 jobs equaling $50.24 billion in wages and salaries and a total worldwide output of $150 billion in 2018.
Royal Caribbean, Port of Galveston to Construct Third Cruise...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Offers Sneak Peek at New Cirque du Soleil at Sea ShowCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates Christening of New Carnival...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
"The industry’s economic impact is a big part of the story, especially as it relates to our passengers' contributions to local economies and the diverse workforce onboard our ships," CLIA president and CEO, Kelly Craighead said in a statement accompanying Thursday's report. "We recognize that with growth comes increased responsibility to raise the bar in all aspects of what we do to ensure cruising remains a force for good and the best way to experience the world."
The report also highlights the industry's efforts to ensure it operates responsibly, noting the cruise sector's $22 billion investment in the development of new energy-efficient technologies, partnerships with local governments and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent compared to 2008 by the year 2030.
The study also found that more than eight out of 10 passengers recycle (82 percent) or reduce using single-use plastics (80 percent) during travel while seven out of 10 cruisers also forego plastic straws during their trip.
"While demand for cruising has reached new heights, the cruise industry is accelerating our efforts to be a leader in responsible tourism," added Craighead. "Our members are at the forefront of best practices designed to protect the sanctity of the destinations we visit and enhance the experiences of travelers and residents alike."
CLIA member cruise lines are expected to introduce 19 new ocean vessels over the next year, bringing the total of CLIA cruise line ocean ships in operation to 278 by the end of 2020.
Meanwhile, the recent CLIA 2018 Global Economic Impact Analysis details a promisingly positive economic impact, more specifically that passengers spend an average of $376 in port cities before boarding a cruise and another $101 in each visiting port destination during their cruise.
Visit cruising.org to download the full report.
For more information on Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS