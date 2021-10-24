With Shaq on Board, Carnival Christens Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli October 24, 2021
With a party befitting its name, the Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras was christened on Saturday in the first naming ceremony held in the U.S. since the industry’s restart earlier this summer.
And the big – emphasis on ‘big’ – attraction aside from the ship was Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer.
That would be the 7-foot-4 retired basketball star-turned-entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, who cut the ribbon of his first ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant at sea that debuted on Mardi Gras when cruise operations began on July 31.
In addition, Miss Universe Kimberly Jimenez served as the ship’s Godmother and officially named the ship. The event featured a “World of Nations” flag procession to highlight the diversity of the 120 nationalities of Carnival crew members, and, of course, a Mardi Gras parade with a Second Line Band.
“Today’s naming ceremony of our flagship Mardi Gras, the first in the industry since our restart of operations, signifies excitement and optimism as we look to bring our entire fleet back into guest service by spring 2022,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. “This ship has been amazing guests during her pre-inaugural season and the celebration today with our Chief Fun Officer Shaq, our Godmother Kimberly, and so many special guests, was extremely gratifying and emotional.”
The Mardi Gras, the first cruise ship powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas, is filled with all the bells and whistles you might expect as well as some unique amenities – like the first roller coaster at sea.
