A Photo Tour Through Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand New Carnival Mardi Gras
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Eric Bowman August 03, 2021
Carnival Mardi Gras
Named after the first Carnival ship that started it all way back in 1972, the Carnival Mardi Gras is also the first new ship to debut and depart from Port Canaveral since the industry-wide cruise shutdown.
There are six key themed zones that feature new dining, entertainment and attractions. They are the Grand Central, the French Quarter, the Summer Landing, the La Piazza, the Lido and the Ultimate Playground.
Click through the slideshow for a glimpse at some of the highlights of this brand-new cruise ship.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS