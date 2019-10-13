10 Hole-in-the-Wall NYC Restaurants
Chelsea Davis October 13, 2019
Everyone knows that a restaurant doesn’t have to be expensive and fancy to be delicious! Think about the mom and pop shops, the family-ran eateries and those tiny off-the-beaten-path spots that always have people lined up, waiting for the chance to dig in.
Though your typical hole-in-the-wall restaurant doesn’t look like much from the front, and honestly may look even less impressive once inside, what matters is one thing: taste. We’ve rounded up ten of our favorite inconspicuous, small and unassuming, yet absolutely tasty, hole-in-the-wall restaurants for you to try out next time you’re in the Big Apple!
Baohaus (New York, New York)
If you’ve ever watched ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat, you know about Eddie Huang and should certainly know about his tiny, cool spot in the Lower East Side, Baohaus. It’s known for its savory Taiwanese steamed buns called “gua baos,” with one of its most popular items being Chairman Bao with pork belly, relish, peanuts, Taiwanese red sugar and cilantro. Baohaus fits around 10 people comfortably on stools between two exposed brick walls covered in stickers and graffiti, plays continuous hip-hop and offers an ambiance best described as gritty, yet welcoming.
Prince Street Pizza (New York, New York)
Known for their “SoHo Squares,” Prince Street Pizza is generally packed with a line out the door. But thanks to their incredibly delicious thick-cut squares of goodness, it’s worth the wait. The pepperoni slice, in particular, is out of this world, with its generous amount of thick-cut, bite-sized pepperoni that covers the cheesy face of the slice. The dough is almost spongy with a crispy crust underneath and each slice itself is quite hefty (as well as oily, in the best way possible). Do yourself a favor and start with one!
Burger Joint (New York, New York)
This secret-not-so-secret burger place is tucked away in a “hidden” corner of the fancy Le Parker Meridian Hotel lobby in Midtown Manhattan. Separated by a floor-to-ceiling red lobby curtain, Burger Joint’s walls are covered in graffiti, memorabilia, old posters and random scribblings giving it speakeasy-meets-dive bar grungy vibes. Tourists and New Yorkers alike line up for their famous, no-frills burgers that offer quality, well-seasoned meat with your standard burger accompaniments.
Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles (New York, New York)
While you can’t expect good service or any sense of ambiance, you can expect the taste of authentic hand-pulled noodles for cheap. Whether your preference is thin, hand-pulled noodles or thick and chewy knife pulled noodles made by cutting strands straight from a dough log over boiling water, this joint has you covered with a variety of dishes like roasted pork noodles or duck pan-fried noodles. Quick, easy and comforting, this spot in the heart of Chinatown delivers exactly what it intends on: Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles.
Caracas Arepa Bar (New York, New York)
For an authentic taste of Venezuela, Caracas Arepa Bar in Manhattan is where you go. Though dim, tiny, limited in seating options and generally crowded with a wait outside the door, they offer generously stuffed griddled corn-based arepas filled with meats, cheeses and fillings that are worth the wait. Try the tasty classic pabellon with shredded beef, black beans, cotija cheese and fried sweet plantains. Since this original location opened in 2003, they’ve opened several other locations in Brooklyn, Roneria and Rockaway.
Charles' Country Pan Fried Chicken (New York, New York)
Situated between a cell phone store and a far inferior chicken shop is the famed Charles’ Country Pan Fried Chicken, a place with fried chicken so delicious it’s been profiled in numerous places, including the NY Times. This no-frills, nothing fancy eatery seats around 15 people in a long, narrow room lit by fluorescent lighting and walls decorated with Chef’s personal photos. What it lacks in ambiance it makes up in taste—Charles’ chicken, which he learned to fry from his mother while growing up in rural North Carolina, is juicy, crispy and seasoned to perfection.
Uncle Boons Sister (New York, New York)
Uncle Boons Sister, the sister restaurant of the popular Uncle Boon’s Thai restaurant, features a selection of traditional Thai dishes such as larb with sticky rice; phat Thai chicken; mataba and khao num ghai. This small restaurant is meant more for takeout, as it has its guests ordering at the counter, along with grabbing their own water and utensils. Though informal, the taste and creativity of the cuisine keeps people coming back time and time again. It’s perfect for a quick lunch or dinner and most things are under $15.
Eisenberg’s (New York, New York)
This humble sandwich shop is located in the bustling Flatiron district surrounded by high-end shopping on Fifth Avenue. Despite its ritzy location, Eisenberg’s hasn’t changed much since it opened in 1929. The kitchenette offers your classic staples including burgers, melts and hot open sandwiches, along with Jewish specialties like your Reuben and chopped liver, in a low-key, casual setting.
Joe’s Pizza (New York, New York)
Located on Carmine street is Joe’s Pizza, an iconic New York City landmark known for its piping hot, fresh cheesy slices of ‘za. This little storefront has just one counter with sparse standing room but has been pleasing both tourists and locals all the same since 1975. At 75 years of age, Joe Pozzuoli still owns and operates the restaurant just as he did when it first opened.
Mamoun’s Falafel (New York, New York)
Opened in 1971, family-ran and owned Mamoun’s Falafel is New York’s first falafel shop and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the country. This narrow little spot often has a line that goes past the door but has quick service, isn’t going to break the bank and is truly an authentic Middle Eastern joint. Crispy and crunchy on the outside, soft and savory on the inside, these falafel balls are top-notch. They also offer a full menu that includes shwarma, hummus and kebobs, in addition to pastries.
