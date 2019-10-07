2019's Top US Destinations for Foodie Travelers
World Food Day is just around the corner and to help travelers everywhere prepare, WalletHub has just released its annual ranking of America’s best foodie cities.
This year’s top city, according to the eagerly anticipated study, is Portland, Oregon. The top five ranked destinations also include New York City, Miami, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
The ever-so-helpful study also provides an affordability ranking for each foodie city, to further assist with your travel planning. (San Antonio, Texas leads in affordability followed by such destinations as Henderson, Nevada and Detroit, Michigan).
And while many of the cities in the top five have long been known as foodie destinations, the new report also goes into some detail about what being a foodie truly means these days, given how overused the term has become of late.
“Americans today apply the term foodie to anyone who loves gourmet dining,” states the WalletHub report. “But foodie culture isn’t limited to restaurants. More importantly, far fewer than the many who claim to be foodies truly deserve the label.”
The way the experts from WalletHub see it, truly authentic foodies not only crave new and different flavors but also savor the exploratory experience of eating, learning and discovering food.
So, no more throwing that term foodie around so carelessly it seems.
Whether you meet the proper definition or not, here’s the full list of the top 20 foodie cities in America:
-Portland, Oregon
-New York, NY
-Miami, Florida
-San Francisco, CA
-Los Angeles, CA
-Las Vegas, NV
-San Diego, CA
-Seattle, Washington
-Chicago, Illinois
-Austin, Texas
-Orlando, Florida
-Sacramento, Florida
-Tampa, Florida
-Atlanta, Georgia
-Denver, Colorado
-Charleston, South Carolina
-Washington D.C.
-Honolulu, Hawaii
-Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
-Oakland, California
Some of the additional highlights in this year’s report include:
—New York has the most gourmet specialty-food stores (per square root of population), 1.3655, which is 58.9 times more than in Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the fewest at 0.0232.
—New York has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 7.50, which is 30 times more than in Peoria, Arizona, the city with the fewest at 0.25.
—Las Vegas has the most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops (per square root of population), 0.2955, which is 18.7 times more than in Lewiston, Maine, the city with the fewest at 0.0158.
—Santa Rosa, California, has the highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments, 1.80, which is 3.5 times higher than in Jackson, Mississippi, the city with the lowest at 0.51.
