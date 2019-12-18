3 Magical Not-To-Be-Missed New Mexico Towns
Noreen Kompanik
It’s no wonder New Mexico is known as the Land of Enchantment. From hot air ballooning and breathtaking sunsets to funky phenomenal art and mystical places, New Mexico is a place where unforgettable memories are made.
With proper planning, it’s possible to hit three of the best locales New Mexico has to offer on the same visit. The vibrant cosmopolitan heart of Albuquerque, the Old-World charm of Santa Fe and the rustic frontier spirit of Taos all lie within a 3-hour radius. And here are must-dos in each of these magnificent locations.
Amazing Albuquerque
Mention Albuquerque to anyone who’s been there and they’ll likely rave about hot-air ballooning, the quintessential Albuquerque experience. Every fall since 1972, the city has hosted the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the world’s largest with hundreds of balloons and thousands of festival-goers there watching these boldly-colored balloons fill the sky. The Fiesta aside, adventure enthusiasts can take to the skies year-round as the weather conditions for ballooning here are the best in the world.
Another way to see the magnificent vistas of Albuquerque is to climb 10,378-feet on the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway. 15 minutes later, riders reach the crest and are treated to a spectacular 11,000-square mile panorama of the Rio Grande Valley. Sunsets here are not to be missed as the setting sun paints the desert sky in a grandiose array of color.
Over the course of 300 years, Spanish and Native Americans shaped Albuquerque’s Old Town, the city’s original neighborhood. A maze of cobblestone walkways leads to hidden patios, courtyard gardens and century-old adobe structures. Though there are a variety of boutique shops and galleries here, we loved the Navajo and Pueblo artisans displaying their pottery, blankets, silver and turquoise jewelry on the sidewalks lining the historic plaza.
Church St. Café is housed in Casa de Ruiz, the oldest residence in Albuquerque built in 1706 and constructed of Terrones, a type of adobe brick. The quaint eatery specializes in four-generations of northern New Mexico cuisine. One of the best ways to sample their amazing fare is to order a combination plate of tamale, chile relleno and enchilada with red or green chile. Dining in their secret garden makes the Southwest experience even better.
Artsy Santa Fe
“Dancing Ground of The Sun” is the name early Native American inhabitants gave to Santa Fe. Frontiersman at the turn of the 20th century referred to it as “The City Different” and the moniker stuck. Santa Fe truly lives up to these descriptions at every turn. Though it’s New Mexico’s capital, the city reflects much more of a small-town feel—unparalleled with its rich history, heritage, arts, culture and cuisine.
To soak in the true spirit of Santa Fe, a stay at La Fonda on the Plaza is a perfect introduction to the history and rich culture of the region. Tasteful modern conveniences blend effortlessly with warm authentic New Mexican décor. Built in 1922, La Fonda’s beautifully appointed guest rooms reflect a casually elegant ambiance. It’s also in a perfect location to explore the culture and wonderments of this historic city.
You can’t visit Santa Fe without the immersive experience of the Georgia O’Keefe Museum. O’Keefe was one of the most significant and intriguing artists of the 20th century, famous for her boldly innovative artwork. Her glowing landscapes, dramatic cityscapes, flower paintings and Southwest imagery are iconic American treasures. O’Keefe created art to express what she called “the wideness and wonder of the world as I live in” and the museum celebrates both her fascinating life and her incredible artistry.
Santa Fe celebrates good food. And there’s no better way to experience Southwest cuisine than a culinary demonstration and dinner at Santa Fe School of Cooking. We not only learned the history of American southwest dishes but also how to incorporate the spices and local specialties like Hatch chiles into delectable meals.
Meow Wolf is a must-do in Santa Fa, an art experience unlike any other. Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin supported a group of exceptionally creative Santa Fe artists in launching a multiverse entertainment venue in Santa Fe. Here visitors are transported through secret passageways within the House of Eternal Return leading to fantastic surreal dimensions “on the other side.” Bottom line is that you have to do it! It’s so amazingly popular, plans have been made to open similar venues in Las Vegas and Denver.
Transcendental Taos
Taos has long been on my short list of travel destinations. After my recent visit, I wondered why I’d ever waited so long.
A kaleidoscope of diverse cultures, ancient history, world-class art and amazing New Mexican culture is all set amid awe-inspiring landscapes. This is just part of what makes Taos so special.
The magic of Taos can best be experienced at El Monte Sagrado, “The Sacred Mountain.” Inspired by the natural beauty and spiritual energy of the region, this exquisite casually elegant retreat features world-class relaxation, meditation and rejuvenation experiences. Water from a spring-fed creek meanders throughout the 11-acre resort lending itself to even more peaceful calm and serenity.
After a spa experience at El Monte Sagrado’s Living Spa, it was easy to understand why the resort has consistently been recognized as one of the top spa destinations in the Southwest. This is the perfect place to escape the hectic world where gracious, hospitable staff members anticipate your every need.
One of the most unforgettable experiences was our visit to Taos Pueblo. Ringed by the soaring peaks and sagebrush plains of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, this authentic Native American community with no electricity or running water has been inhabited for over 1,000 years.
Designated both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark, this sacred ground is best experienced by tour. To our delight, we shared in the ancient art of breadmaking using hornos, outdoor wood-fired ovens made of adobe mud (a mix of local dirt, straw and water). The bread, topped with butter and chiles roasted over hot coals from the oven was so tasteful, we just couldn’t get enough.
At sunset, we traveled by horseback to one of New Mexico’s most fascinating dining experiences—The Stakeout on Outlaw Hill. Once a legendary Taos hideout for desperados and outlaws like Billy the Kid, the Stakeout has been transformed into a dining venue that hosts groups from 10 to 100.
The breathtaking setting overlooks the Rio Grande Gorge with sweeping views of the mesas and mountains. French Chef Antoine Bardoulet prepares multi-course candlelit dinners utilizing ingredients from local sustainably-committed farmers, brewers, winemakers, bread makers, beekeepers, teamakers and coffeemakers. This all makes for a magical event that’s simply unforgettable.
A Native American Proverb says “Certain things catch your eye, but pursue only those that capture your heart.” Three magical towns of New Mexico certainly captured mine and I can’t wait to see the rest of what the Land of Enchantment has to offer.
