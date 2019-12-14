4 Reasons Da Nang, Vietnam Needs to Be on Your Radar
Destination & Tourism Katie Jackson December 14, 2019
It’s hard to think of a Vietnam vacation that doesn’t involve dealing with the chaotic traffic of Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh. But it’s possible. Long considered to be the sleepy fishing village of Vietnam’s major cities—and home to the country’s third most popular airport—Da Nang is now welcoming more travelers than ever. The 2019 numbers aren’t in yet, but in 2018, it saw a 23.3 percent increase in foreign visitors.
Of course, it helps that Da Nang was #15 on the New York Times list of “52 Places to Go in 2019.” The esteemed newspaper likened this coastal city to Miami, but does Miami have luxury beachfront rooms for less than $75 a night or mountains that look borrowed from the Alps? Nope. Only Da Nang does. Here are 4 reasons this under-rated destination needs to be on your radar.
More Bang for Your Buck
Like most of Southeast Asia, Vietnam is a cheap place to visit and an even cheaper place to live. Yes, Da Nang attracts its share of backpackers, but it’s also home to 5-star resorts including the Hyatt Regency Da Nang Resort and Spa, where for about 1 million Vietnamese Dong, or $400 USD, you can get the Limo Package.
The package includes a huge suite with a balcony, private pool access and other bells and whistles that would normally set you back $1,000 in Miami. An ocean-view room at the luxury Sala Da Nang Beach Hotel—ranked 7th on TripAdvisor’s list of Da Nang’s 517 hotels—starts at just $60.
In terms of food, the New York Times article recommends eating on the street where for $1 you can get a piping hot bowl of mi Quang—Da Nang’s signature noodle soup. The most expensive item on the menu at Bep Cuon Da Nang—rated #1 out of more than 1,000 Da Nang restaurants on TripAdvisor—is just $10, and that’s for a platter of signature items that feeds about four.
A 60-minute massage or facial at the locally-owned Aaron Spa—ranked 12th on TripAdvisor’s list of Hoi Ann’s 243 spas—is just $16. Transportation is just as affordable. A GRAB—Southeast Asia’s answer to UBER—ride from the airport to a beach hotel is just $3. An hour-long GRAB ride from that same beach hotel to the mountain top resort of Ba Na Hills is just $13. Prefer to rent a scooter and tour on two wheels? They start around $6 per day.
30+ Miles of Beaches and Warm Waters
Da Nang’s beaches were where the first American combat troops arrived in 1965. Today, on its 30+ miles of beaches along the South China Sea you’ll find locals playing beach volleyball, fishermen setting out and returning in their traditional basket boats and travelers sunbathing or taking surfing lessons. Here, you won’t be harassed by vendors selling counterfeit designer sunglasses or bags, either. At Da Nang’s most popular beach, My Khe, the sand isn’t white and the water isn’t turquoise. Still, it’s much cleaner than most city beaches including those found in Bali and Phuket.
While you won’t find crazy crowds here—yet—the city is busy investing in more lifeguards and activities like surfing and even yachting. With an average annual water temperature of 77 degrees, swimming is possible and pleasant year-round. A few miles south of Da Nang you’ll find the picture-perfect, white-sand beaches and the luxury resorts that front them.
Mountains in Every Direction But East
If Da Nang didn’t have such beautiful beaches, it might be better known for its surrounding, and even within city limits, mountains. What Table Mountain is to Cape Town, Son Tra Mountain is to Da Nang. This northern mountain, which the American soldiers called Monkey Mountain for its healthy population of monkeys, overlooks Da Nang Bay and is home to the famous white female buddha statue you can see in the distance from anywhere on the beach.
Just as eye-catching as Lady Buddha Da Nanang are the striking hills to the south rising out of an otherwise residential area. The Marble Mountains are ranked 7th out of 82 things to do in Da Nang and are a famous pilgrimage site for locals. These enormous limestone rock formations are also popular with travelers who come to explore tunnels and caves filled with carvings and art.
However, to truly feel like you’re in the Alps, visit Ba Na Hills, just 22 miles west of downtown Da Nang. Ba Na Hills boasts the world’s longest cable car ride which takes passengers up to nearly 5,000 feet, where a French-themed tourist village awaits.
The Historical Gem That Is Hoi An
With its high-rise hotels and modern infrastructure—including the shiny new Dragon Bridge that puts on a pyrotechnic show every weekend and is Vietnam’s longest bridge—Da Nang doesn’t look or feel old. However, it’s the gateway to Hoi An, a well-preserved 16th-19th century port recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. It’s like the Vietnam of Venice, except it’s not sinking. In fact, CNN calls it one of the most beautiful towns in Southeast Asia. Despite the scooter horns you hear, exploring the streets of Hoi An’s romantic, yet busy, old town feels like traveling back in time.
Hoi An’s many canals were once used for trade. Today, traditional longboats ferry tourists who come to marvel at the architecture which ranges from French-inspired colonial houses to a famous Japanese covered bridge. The best time to visit Hoi An is at night when you can wander under the lights of thousands of silk lanterns strung from the buildings and trees above.
For every family-owned restaurant here there are at least two tailer shops. In other words, it’s hard to go home hungry or without a new custom suit.
For more information on Vietnam
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Katie Jackson
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS