5 International Summer Destinations That Won't Break the Bank
June 06, 2019
When searching for a summer getaway that won't cost a fortune, travel plans usually end up focusing on local destinations.
But what if going abroad this summer didn’t have to break the bank?
The good news is that it's entirely possible to enjoy destinations and resorts throughout Central and South America on a budget. Here’s a closer look at some of the options to put on your radar for summer 2019.
Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, Flores, Guatemala
For those seeking a getaway far from the hustle and bustle, Guatemala, the “Land of Eternal Spring” may just be calling your name.
Outside the colorful, charming town of Flores, only a short drive from the ruins of Tikal, Uaxactún and Yaxhá, Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel offers 19 bungalow suites that hover over the Quexil Lagoon.
Visitors can take in unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets from their private decks and the only neighbors are native species and nature.
Immerse yourself in the wonders of Mother Nature and enjoy an eco-retreat that offers the perfect balance between adventure and relaxation.
What’s the Deal?
Book the "Discover Eternal Spring" promotion and save 30 percent off nightly rates when booking two nights, starting at $249/night (plus taxes) in a Waterfront Queen Suite (normally $355 per night.)
Rate includes a boat tour to Monkey Island, where visitors can enjoy a close-up experience with friendly spider monkeys, as well as breakfast and Wi-Fi.
JW Marriott El Convento, Cusco, Peru
Cusco offers the perfect destination for those who are seeking a little more than your average trip. Immerse yourself into a completely different culture when visiting this historic bucket list destination.
While there, stay on the preserved historical grounds at the five-star JW Marriott El Convento, an exclusive property featuring original colonial arches and ancient relics on site.
Located in one of the culinary meccas of the world, the hotel offers daily cooking and mixology lessons, where all visitors can participate in the experience and learn a new skill to take home.
Curious explorers can also have a field day at the archeological museum in the hotel’s basement level, where ancient artifacts remain intact and are available for all visitors to examine up close.
For an unforgettable experience, visit Machu Picchu, one of the most iconic sites in Peru and one of the Seven Wonders of the World.
What’s the Deal?
Summer travelers can book the “Suite Discoveries” promotion using the code HDK for discounted rates starting at $268 per night. Book with the code HDK.
Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort, Curacao
Relax and unwind with a summer escape on the west side of the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao at Oasis Coral Estate.
For travelers who prefer sun, sand and sea along with untouched beaches and fewer crowds, look no further than this dive-meets-wellness resort.
Perched on 350-acres of prime beachfront, the property features villa-style accommodations, an infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea, a dive center, rooftop bar, and two seaside restaurants.
The property also houses 8, The Experience, an experiential spa with open-air treatment rooms, a pool, an Igloo Room, Sahara Room and Rainforest Steam Room, and two cliffside jacuzzis that overlook the water.
What’s the Deal?
Save up to 20 percent off with the Summer Holiday Special. Offer valid for booking now through July 31, 2019, for travel June 3, 2019, through August 31, 2019.
Marriott Cancun Resort, Mexico
Just a hop, skip and a jump from most major cities along the eastern seaboard and the southern U.S., Cancun lies at the heart of the Mexican Caribbean.
With easy access to the Yucatan's most amazing sights - from the ruins of Chichen Itza, to the cenotes of Tulum - Cancun is a destination everyone will love.
This summer, book it to the Marriott Cancun Resort where all 450 guest rooms have ‘gram-worthy views of the Mexican Caribbean and guests can satisfy their inner-foodie at the seven on-property international restaurants including SacBe, a trendy beach club inspired by the laid-back vibes of Tulum.
Summer is also whale shark season, so guests can book an excursion to swim with the pod, which migrates along the coast every May through September. Measuring 15 to 40 feet long, so roughly the span of a yellow school bus, these gentle, plankton-eating giants can weigh up to 40,000 pounds.
What’s the Deal?
Save up to 30 percent off and receive a $100 nightly resort credit with the Resort Credit Escape. Use promo code ZX0 to book the deal. Book by July 31. Valid for travel June 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019. Summer rates starting at $135 per night. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply.
Casa Palopó, Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
Perched on the shore of Lake Atitlán in the Guatemalan highlands, Casa Palopo offers an exclusive, high-end getaway for sophisticated travelers who value a rich dose of culture with their vacation experience.
Each of the boutique hotel’s 15 accommodations offers brightly colored stucco walls, an original collection of Latin American artworks, handcrafted antique furniture, artisan-made goods and unobstructed views of the lake and the three majestic volcanoes across the shore.
Dubbed “the land of eternal spring,” Guatemala is famous for mild temperatures year-round and travelers can expect to wake up to bright blue skies and clear volcano views- the perfect weather for enjoying a boat ride to the Mayan towns that surround the shore of the lake.
In the afternoons, retreat to the hotel’s terrace or cozy library and find the perfect nook to read a book or take a leisurely nap.
What’s the Deal?
Book this five-star, luxury hotel (Guatemala’s first and only Relais & Chateaux property) starting at $188 per night.
