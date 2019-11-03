5 Reason to Visit the Grand Canyon’s North Rim
Destination & Tourism Will McGough November 03, 2019
Both the North Rim and the South Rim serve as gateways to Grand Canyon National Park, but the two entrances couldn’t be more different in terms of their size and attractions. The North Rim, while much smaller than the South and open only half the year (May to October), offers travelers a different perspective of the Grand Canyon. You should definitely see both in your lifetime, but here are five reasons to consider the North on your next trip:
It’s the road less traveled.
About 5 million visitors per year descend upon the South Rim of the Grand Canyon; by comparison, the 1 million yearly North Rim visitors seem quite small. The main reason for the difference is the location—the South Rim is more easily accessed from the major hubs of Phoenix and Las Vegas. There’s nothing wrong with the South Rim—in fact, it is quite excellent—but those who make the journey to the North will see a different side of the canyon.
It’s a more remote, immersive experience.
Not only will the traveler to the North actually see a different side geographically—the North rim instead of the South rim—but they will also see a different side developmentally. The South Rim is full of infrastructure, which is another reason it attracts more people. Lodges, accommodations, restaurants, campsites—whatever it is, the South Rim has more. The North Rim has only one lodge, the Grand Canyon Lodge, which provides everything you need, but not enough to support the number of visitors at the South Rim.
It’s a different ecosystem, and it’s not as hot.
The reason the North Rim is only open during the summer is because it has harsher weather during the winter. It’s 1,000 feet higher in altitude than the South Rim, which puts it, on average, about 10 degrees cooler. This is fantastic news for summer travelers looking to avoid the full brunt of the Arizona heat.
The difference in elevation also means a difference in ecosystems. Because it gets more water and has lower average temperatures, the North Rim has plants and animals you won’t find on the South Rim, such as a diverse range of trees—aspen, maple, oak—and some unique critters, like the gray Kaibab Squirrel.
You’ll have more connection with the outdoors, and a glimpse into the past.
The South Rim has more than a dozen official viewpoints for visitors to check out; the North Rim has only a handful. There are a few commercial tours that run inside the North Rim (like river rafting), but not many—most of the activities are self-guided adventures, with a strong focus on hiking, camping and ranger-led programs.
At the North Rim, you’ll get a glimpse of what the National Park was like in its early phases, when there was less development. To find solace and get away from people on the South Rim, you really have to work for it. It’s easier on the North Rim, with the Kaibab and Walhalla Plateaus as your playgrounds.
You’ll find more under-visited gems.
Bright Angel Lookout and the Walhalla Overlook are just the beginning. The Cape Final Trail, the Point Imperial Trail and the Widforss Trail each access unique vantage points of the Canyon, as does the Uncle Jim Trail. Traverse across the plateau on the Ken Patrick Trail, and check out a few miles on the Arizona Trail, which crosses the entire state. The view from Point Imperial of the Canyon is not to be missed—it’s the highest vantage point at 8,803 feet.
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Will McGough
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS