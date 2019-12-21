5 Ways to Get Under the Surface of Molokai
December 21, 2019
Unlike most of Hawaii, where the opportunities of tourism are seemingly unlimited for visitors, Molokai marches to a different drum. Two of its attractions, the Kalaupapa Peninsula and Halawa Valley, are well established, but otherwise, at first glance, visitors to Molokai will notice a dearth of activities. That’s because the Molokai way is all about getting under the surface, connecting with locals and pitching in on projects. Here are five ways to have a memorable trip to Molokai.
Mokio Preserve
One of the ways Molokai hopes to connect with visitors is through voluntourism—that is, visitors who want to come, learn and pitch in as a way of integrating with the local population.
One such example is the Mokio Preserve, a 1769-acre landscape overseen by the Molokai Land Trust. The goal of the project is to restore the land to what it once was before human contact. A seabird colony is being established using artificial bird calls and decoys, invasive species are being removed and native forests are given new life. Visitors to the island are welcome to visit the Preserve for a half or full day of volunteering, where they will learn about the local environmentalism.
Tropical Flower Farm
Most visitors to Molokai make their way to the beach at Halawa Valley, but those looking to experience a taste of local life will need to make their way back deeper into the valley. One great option is the Halawa Tropical Flower Farm, where a local couple’s backyard serves as a small nursery for wild, tropical flowers that are professionally grown, cut and sold throughout the islands (and on the mainland). Join the family for a walk through the gardens, then a private jaunt through the rainforest to the 250-foot Moaula Falls.
Bike Ride with a Local
Molokai Bicycle is the island’s only bike shop, so if you have any interest in using two wheels to get around, this is the place to get a rental. But, as it goes in Molokai, if you make an effort, you might just get rewarded. Owner Phillip Kikukawa typically goes on a ride every afternoon, and he might just invite you to come along if you stop in to see him. Born and raised on the island, Kikukawa has much more to offer than bicycle rentals and recommendations—a ride with him will allow you to see the island through his eyes.
Local Canoe Club
It’s not advertised, but the Waakapaemua canoe club welcomes first-timers and visitors to paddle with them. This is a wonderful opportunity to get involved in the favorite local sport—outrigger canoe paddling—and learn more about its historical and modern-day importance in Hawaii. Not to mention, the chance to meet, greet, and exercise with locals and learn more about the way of life. The one-hour, fifteen-minute session takes place every Thursday at 7 a.m. at the Kaunakakai Wharf Beach and costs $25. To make a reservation or ask questions, email molokaiwaa@gmail.com.
See a Different Side of Kalaupapa Peninsula
The Kalaupapa Peninsula is one of Molokai’s most obvious attractions, and the only way to access it now is by airplane (the trail leading down is currently blocked by a landslide). Usual access is limited to day trips and tours, but there is one way to get a more immersive experience at the former leper colony. The Park Is always taking applications for volunteers, who get to spend the night in the small town. Joining in the small community-based at Kalaupapa is no small moment—a handful of lepers still call the place home.
