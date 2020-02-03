5 Ways to Hang With Jose Cuervo in Tequila, Mexico
Destination & Tourism Will McGough February 03, 2020
Think of tequila brands and there’s no doubt Jose Cuervo will quickly come to mind. It was the first big tequila distillery in Mexico, and today it remains one of the most powerful and vibrant brands in the country. Indeed, here in 2020, its brand and the drink are nearly synonymous.
So it’s no surprise that when you visit the rural Mexican town of Tequila, less than two hours from Guadalajara, Jose Cuervo has a strong presence. So much, in fact, that you could actually plan an entire trip around its offerings—not only what you drink, but where you eat, what you do and where you stay.
Here are five things Jose Cuervo offers visitors in Tequila:
Distillery + Bar
Tequila’s downtown is centered around a public square, made up of small stores and, mostly, distilleries. Jose Cuervo’s positioning is ideal, its bar, distillery and tasting room just adjacent to the public square with nearly a block of buildings that make up its footprint.
Tours and tastings are available in both English and Spanish throughout the day at the Fabrica La Rojena, and though you can buy Jose Cuervo’s tequila in the U.S., there are many reasons to go to the source in person—among them the fact that at the bar in the distillery, you can get glasses of high-end tequila for less than ten dollars that might cost close to a hundred in the States, such as the Reserva de la Familia.
Hotels
Located on the main square, Jose Cuervo’s hotel is in a prime location for those visiting. But don’t imagine some uber-branded hotel with pictures of Jose Cuervo on the wall; in fact, the only way to tell that it’s owned by Jose Cuervo is to know it. A three-star, boutique hotel, the Solar de Las Anamas features open-aired corridors, a colorful tiled pool, a rooftop bar, and the aforementioned great location less than a block from the distillery and museum. Jose Cuervo also has another hotel property farther away from the square, the Hotel Villa Tequila.
Farm Rides
Don’t get lost in the party reputation that comes along with tequila. The landscape is majestic, calm, and peaceful in a way that reminds one of the wine country, its fields full of blue agave plants, the mountains and a volcano rising up in the distance. You can experience this from a front-row perspective on a horseback ride through the countryside with a guide from Jose Cuervo.
Train
If getting on a horse doesn’t sound like your cup of te-quila, consider jumping on the Jose Cuervo train. It departs from Guadalajara at 9 a.m. and then cruises slowly to Tequila, puttering along through the countryside and the expansive, beautiful agave fields. Onboard, you are walked through a tasting of several tequilas, both straight and in drink form, as well as small plates from the on-board chef.
Museum and Event Space
No visit to Tequila would be complete without learning a little more about the history of the town and the culture of the “cowboy” in this part of Mexico. You can get an informational and artistic glimpse into the local charro culture by visiting the exhibits at the Centro Cultural.
