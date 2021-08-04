6 Pools in Miami You Don’t Want To Miss Out On
Destination & Tourism Allison Ramirez August 04, 2021
Soaking up the summer before it’s over, are you? Luckily, in Miami, it’s summer practically all year long. And with most pandemic restrictions lifted, outdoor lounging by the pool is one great way to have fun and stay safe in the sunshine.
In the Magic City, you can get some pretty awesome day pass deals on ResortPass at hotels like SLS South Beach (starting at $50), the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour (starting at $75) and the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel (starting at $50). All you need to bring with you is a floppy hat, some sunscreen and a good book or playlist.
Open to different vibes and locations? We’ve got some of our favorite spots listed for you below.
Snag a membership at The Standard Miami Beach — located on the quiet, discreet Belle Isle — for exclusive access to events like yoga classes and curated dinners along with access to all amenities including the gym, waterfall hot tub and, yes, the infinity pool. In our opinion, this is one of the best places to watch the sun go down over Biscayne Bay. Grab a snack and a cocktail at Lido Bayside Grill, right on the pool deck, and settle in for a show during High Tides Happy Hour every Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On the fancier end, there’s The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, which was just named a Five-Star hotel by Forbes Travel Guide for the seventh year in a row! This luxe hotel has also been awarded the prestigious AAA Five Diamond status. At the St. Regis Bal Harbour, there are options for the whole family including a family-friendly resort pool as well as an adults-only tranquility pool with Atlantic Ocean views. Private, oceanfront villas are on offer (with air conditioning — what a luxury!) along with comfy daybeds, chaise lounges and poolside food and beverage service. Don’t miss the complimentary offerings — on any given day, it could be anything from smoothie tastings and cold towel presentations to sunscreen samples and foot reflexology.
If you want to go the beach club route, 1 Beach Club at the 1 Hotel South Beach offers perks like a private members area, cabana pool access, free valet parking and preferred pricing on food/beverages, rooms and more. This one’s great for locals who like to get away every now and then while enjoying a traditional hotel setting away from the dogs or the kids.
A star-studded option is the brand new Pool at Strawberry Moon. Located at Miami Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, a collaboration between musician Pharrel Williams and nightlife guru David Grutman (with designs by Kevin Fulk), Strawberry Moon might be one of the most Instagrammable spots in South Florida right now. Guests of all ages can enjoy this candy-colored oasis that’s frequented by celebs like Steve Aoki and David Guetta while munching on Mediterranean classics like spicy feta, octopus salad and falafel. If you’re looking for a party, the Pool turns into a day club on the weekends with DJs and all. What’s not to love?
Looking to check out a pool that’s not attached to a hotel? Venetian Pool in Coral Gables is a historic public swimming pool made from a coral rock quarry nearly 100 years ago in 1924. Recently renovated, Venetian Pool offers non-members daily admission at $15 per adult and $10 per child ages three to 12. There are cave-like grottos and two waterfalls here, setting this magical place apart from your average city pool. Make sure to check hours online before visiting as they may change seasonally.
Maybe the most sought-after pool in Miami is the one at Soho Beach House, where you need a membership or to be invited by a member (members can bring three guests at a time) for access. Surrounded by day beds, the rooftop plunge pool is for adults only. Changing rooms are available and if you’re staying with kids, they’re welcome at the ground-floor pool from 9 a.m. to sundown daily. There are quite a few rules here — none worth breaking. Be sure to keep your membership card on you at all times and to respect phone call-free communal areas. This is a laid-back pool with a dress code to match, not a pool for the social media/photo happy crowd.
