9/11 Memorial Reopening to the Public July 4
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, beginning July 4, the roped off areas will reopen, and visitors will be able to approach the memorial site according to NBC New York.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said, “As we recognize our independence and honor our freedoms, and those who protect them, the opening of the 9/11 Memorial symbolizes how we as a country can endure, persevere, come together and rebuild even after living through dark and uncertain times.”
As expected, the reopening of the memorial will come with health and safety protocols including social distancing guidelines.
Although the memorial is reopening for visitors, the museum on site will remain closed to the public at this time.
The museum revenue is what funds the majority of operating costs for the memorial, and donations are being requested after taking a significant financial hit from being closed for more than three months.
The 9/11 Memorial Museum is a place for people to learn about the history and to honor the 2,983 people killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and February 26, 1993. During the temporary closure, the museum invites people to learn and explore from home with its digital offerings.
