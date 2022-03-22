A Guide to Entry Requirements in Central America
Travelers are getting adventurous this year as more countries loosen international entry restrictions. Read on to see a list of the entry protocols for all the countries located within Central America.
Belize
Belize is open via land borders and air travel. Travelers who enter Belize must satisfy one of three entry requirements: they must provide proof of full vaccination or provide a recent negative PCR test conducted within 96 hours of entry or a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours. Children over twelve years of age are also required to test negative prior to arrival.
Additionally, all travelers must show proof of mandatory health insurance with a minimum of $50,000 in medical coverage and $2,000 for accommodation. A 21-day insurance plan is available for $18 with the Belize Travel Insurance.
Guatemala
Guatemala is currently open via land borders and airports. Travelers must provide a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival or proof of full vaccination. Children ten years and older are required to test negative.
Testing is also available at airports and in clinics to satisfy pre-departure testing requirements for re-entry into the United States.
Honduras
Honduras is open for travel provided travelers entering via land borders or plane provide a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours prior to departure or provide proof of full vaccination. Children two years old and over are also required to present a negative pre-departure test.
El Salvador
Travelers can enter El Salvador from its land borders and via plane. There are currently no entry requirements to enter, but testing locations are available for travelers if they get sick or to satisfy the pre-departure testing requirement for re-entry into the United States.
Nicaragua
Travelers must present a negative pre-departure PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival to enter Nicaragua by air or by land. There are no other entry requirements or quarantine regimes, though travelers looking to satisfy re-entry requirements for the U.S. can only test in Managua.
Costa Rica
Travelers wanting to enter Costa Rica can do so by air or via land borders. Entry restrictions are lifting on April 1, 2022. Travelers are still highly recommended to purchase health insurance with a minimum of $50,000 in health coverage and $2,000 for accommodations, but it is no longer required.
Testing locations are available for travelers coming back to the United States.
Panama
Panama is available for travelers through land borders and air travel, provided they show proof of full vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. Additionally, travelers are required to fill out the Electronic Health Affidavit prior to entering Panama.
Testing is available for travelers coming back to the United States at airports and clinics across the country.
