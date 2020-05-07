A Place for Every Traveler on Mexico’s Pacific Coast
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Codie Liermann May 07, 2020
When planning for a vacation with a group of friends, family or even just you and your partner, it can be difficult to agree on one specific destination. Each traveler has something specific in mind, and not all places can cater to everyone’s needs.
During a visit to the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area, travelers have several micro-destinations to explore during their stay. Each one offers something unique, setting it apart from the others.
Located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, it’s an ideal spot for travelers in search of a warm, sunny paradise. Even if you choose to set up camp in one area, you can plan for multiple day trips to the surrounding towns.
Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerías, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Destiladeras and Punta de Mita all make up Banderas Bay. Beach lovers will be thrilled with a day spent in this area, as it’s home to gorgeous beaches providing opportunities to swim, surf and snorkel.
Travelers in search of charming small towns filled with rich history and culture will be drawn to the Southern Coast. Whether it’s strolling the streets of the relaxed town of Sayulita or taking in the local music of San Pancho, travelers looking for quaint, authentic spots will love these villages.
There is no shortage of beaches throughout the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area, but visitors looking to get off the beaten path to find long stretches of untouched sand will find what they are looking for in places like El Capomo, Chacala and Boca de Chila.
Whether it’s an early morning beach walk or an evening spent watching the sun sink down, travelers will certainly find peace and quiet.
Throughout all of these micro-destinations, tourists are spoiled with some of the most delicious cuisine, friendly faces and pleasant year-round forecasts. It's a destination for water sports, nature encounters, museums, art and music festivals, food tastings, hiking and so much more.
Although it can be tempting to spend the entire vacation relaxing by the pool, consider venturing out to explore everything these unique micro-destinations have to offer. If you look around, you’ll easily be able to find a place for every traveler in the group to enjoy.
