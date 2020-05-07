Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu May 07 2020

A Place for Every Traveler on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Codie Liermann May 07, 2020

Riviera Nayarit
PHOTO: A couple exploring Riviera Nayarit's Northern Coast. (photo via Riviera Nayarit)

When planning for a vacation with a group of friends, family or even just you and your partner, it can be difficult to agree on one specific destination. Each traveler has something specific in mind, and not all places can cater to everyone’s needs.

During a visit to the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area, travelers have several micro-destinations to explore during their stay. Each one offers something unique, setting it apart from the others.

You May Also Like

Rivera Nayarit Cultural Experiences on Mexico's Pacific Coast Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog

Riviera Nayarit Riviera Nayarit Strives for Environmental Protection and... Destination & Tourism

Bucerías A Paradise for Beach Lovers Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog

Riviera Nayarit Discover Riviera Nayarit’s Northern Coast Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog

Riviera Nayarit Riviera Nayarit Hotels Share Message of Hope Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog

Located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, it’s an ideal spot for travelers in search of a warm, sunny paradise. Even if you choose to set up camp in one area, you can plan for multiple day trips to the surrounding towns.

Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerías, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Destiladeras and Punta de Mita all make up Banderas Bay. Beach lovers will be thrilled with a day spent in this area, as it’s home to gorgeous beaches providing opportunities to swim, surf and snorkel.

Travelers in search of charming small towns filled with rich history and culture will be drawn to the Southern Coast. Whether it’s strolling the streets of the relaxed town of Sayulita or taking in the local music of San Pancho, travelers looking for quaint, authentic spots will love these villages.

There is no shortage of beaches throughout the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area, but visitors looking to get off the beaten path to find long stretches of untouched sand will find what they are looking for in places like El Capomo, Chacala and Boca de Chila.

Whether it’s an early morning beach walk or an evening spent watching the sun sink down, travelers will certainly find peace and quiet.

Chacala
PHOTO: Aerial view of Chacala. (photo via Riviera Nayarit)

Throughout all of these micro-destinations, tourists are spoiled with some of the most delicious cuisine, friendly faces and pleasant year-round forecasts. It's a destination for water sports, nature encounters, museums, art and music festivals, food tastings, hiking and so much more.

Although it can be tempting to spend the entire vacation relaxing by the pool, consider venturing out to explore everything these unique micro-destinations have to offer. If you look around, you’ll easily be able to find a place for every traveler in the group to enjoy.

Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get your future trip to paradise booked.

For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse
Aerial view of downtown Merida, Yucatan

Tianguis Turistico Rescheduled for March 2021 in Merida, Yucatan

gallery icon These Cities Are Known For Travel Firsts

Iceland Begins First Phase of Post-Coronavirus Openings

New 'Dear Belize' Campaign Offers Free Trip for Two

Hawaiian Airlines CEO Has Faith Visitors Will Still Flock to Hawaii

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS