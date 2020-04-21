Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | April 21, 2020 4:00 PM ET
A Paradise for Beach Lovers
The Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area is made up of several micro-destinations. This Pacific coast location offers something for everyone, from romance and wellness to delicious dining and water sports.
There are quiet, small towns and bustling marinas and plenty of nature to see both on land and in the water.
Travelers looking to find the best beaches will want to plan a visit to Banderas Bay. This area is made up of Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerías, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Destiladeras and Punta de Mita.
All of these places share one main attraction—the beaches. Beach lovers will find long stretches of clean, inviting beaches scattered with beautiful resorts and hotels. There are also several water activities available in this area, such as surfing and snorkeling (and simply relaxing on the sand).
The views alone are enough to make this destination worth the visit, but visitors will find plenty of other adventures along the way.
Contact a travel advisor to start dreaming up your next vacation to this stunning destination.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit
More by Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS