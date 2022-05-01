Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Reportedly Back On
Rich Thomaselli May 01, 2022
Musical superstar Adele, who tearfully backed out of a much hyped and highly anticipated Las Vegas residency earlier this year, is apparently coming to Sin City after all.
According to multiple reports, including TMZ, Adele is in final negotiations to host her residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino starting later this year.
The megastar would have full say over creative control of the shows.
In December of 2021, Adele announced her Vegas residency would begin January 21 of this year and be called “Weekends With Adele.” The schedule was slated for her to perform every Friday and Saturday night for 12 weekends through April 16 at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.
But she had a falling out with her creative team over the staging and production of the Las Vegas shows and recorded a tearful announcement in early January postponing the residency.
Two weeks ago, she fired her creative team and hired a new creative director in an effort to save the residency, The Daily Mail in London reported.
Leaving The Colosseum is a win-win for the singer and for Caesars. Zappos Theater has 7,000 seats, or almost 3,000 more than the venue at Caesars Palace, but Planet Hollywood is owned by Caesars Entertainment so the parent company will still reap profits.
Organizers are apparently looking at a late summer start date for the residency.
