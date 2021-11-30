Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace
Entertainment Caesars Entertainment Corporation Patrick Clarke November 30, 2021
Legendary music artist Adele will kick off an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas' famed Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Weekends with Adele will continue with two shows taking place each weekend through Saturday, April 16, 2022. Travelers will have 12 weekends and a total of 24 chances to see Adele perform live from the Entertainment Capital of the World.
Travelers can book presale tickets by registering using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is open through midnight PT on Thursday, December 2. The Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m. PT. However, only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first-come, first-served basis.
See below for dates:
—Friday, January 21, 2022
—Saturday, January 22, 2022
—Friday, January 28, 2002
—Saturday, January 29, 2022
—Friday, February 4, 2022
—Saturday, February 5, 2022
—Friday, February 11, 2022
—Saturday, February 12, 2022
—Friday, February 25, 2022
—Saturday, February 26, 2022
—Friday, March 4, 2022
—Saturday, March 5, 2022
—Friday, March 11, 2022
—Saturday, March 12, 2022
—Friday, March 18, 2022
—Saturday, March 19, 2022
—Friday, March 25, 2022
—Saturday, March 26, 2022
—Friday, April 1, 2022
—Saturday, April 2, 2022
—Friday, April 8, 2022
—Saturday, April 9, 2022
—Friday, April 15, 2022
—Saturday, April 16, 2022
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more information on Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS