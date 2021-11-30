Last updated: 12:04 PM ET, Tue November 30 2021

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace

Entertainment Caesars Entertainment Corporation Patrick Clarke November 30, 2021

Adele residency at Caesars Palace, Adele Las Vegas, Weekends with Adele, Adele Caesars Palace
Adele has found a temporary home at Caesars Palace. (photo courtesy of Caesars Entertainment)

Legendary music artist Adele will kick off an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas' famed Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Weekends with Adele will continue with two shows taking place each weekend through Saturday, April 16, 2022. Travelers will have 12 weekends and a total of 24 chances to see Adele perform live from the Entertainment Capital of the World.

ADVERTISING
MORE Entertainment
Rendering of Katmandu Park Punta Cana

Melia Hotels International To Open Theme Park in...

Woman reading a book on the beach

gallery icon The Best Travel Books of 2021

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City Bounces Back Big From Pandemic

Travelers can book presale tickets by registering using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is open through midnight PT on Thursday, December 2. The Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m. PT. However, only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

See below for dates:

—Friday, January 21, 2022

—Saturday, January 22, 2022

—Friday, January 28, 2002

—Saturday, January 29, 2022

—Friday, February 4, 2022

—Saturday, February 5, 2022

—Friday, February 11, 2022

—Saturday, February 12, 2022

—Friday, February 25, 2022

—Saturday, February 26, 2022

—Friday, March 4, 2022

—Saturday, March 5, 2022

—Friday, March 11, 2022

—Saturday, March 12, 2022

—Friday, March 18, 2022

—Saturday, March 19, 2022

—Friday, March 25, 2022

—Saturday, March 26, 2022

—Friday, April 1, 2022

—Saturday, April 2, 2022

—Friday, April 8, 2022

—Saturday, April 9, 2022

—Friday, April 15, 2022

—Saturday, April 16, 2022

For more information on Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Las Vegas, Nevada

For more Entertainment News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Rendering of Katmandu Park Punta Cana

Melia Hotels International To Open Theme Park in Dominican...

Melia Hotels International

gallery icon The Best Travel Books of 2021

Atlantic City Bounces Back Big From Pandemic

‘The Little Mermaid' To Perform Onboard the Disney Wish

The Biggest Reveals From Disney’s Destination D23

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS