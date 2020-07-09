Last updated: 03:58 PM ET, Thu July 09 2020

Americans Can Travel to Croatia Despite Europe Ban

Travelers who are healthy and looking for a taste of Europe but are disappointed by the European Union travel ban barring U.S. travelers entry can take comfort in knowing that there are still destinations that they can travel to.

Croatia is one of a few European nations that still allows Americans to visit during the coronavirus pandemic and was on the New York Times list of places that U.S. travelers can still visit.

There are a few stipulations: Travelers must show proof of paid accommodation and fill in an online form with details of your trip.

Total Croatia News has reported that travelers have had success booking flights through Amsterdam, Paris, Munich and Copenhagen.

Guidelines within the country require visitors to wear face masks, social distance by staying six feet apart and make contact with as few people as possible while visiting.

