Americans Can Travel to Croatia Despite Europe Ban
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff July 09, 2020
Travelers who are healthy and looking for a taste of Europe but are disappointed by the European Union travel ban barring U.S. travelers entry can take comfort in knowing that there are still destinations that they can travel to.
TSA Implements New Safety ProceduresAirlines & Airports
American, United Cancel Hong Kong FlightsAirlines & Airports
Global Airline Alliances Team Up for Coronavirus Safety VideoAirlines & Airports
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Resume Operations in Late JulyCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Croatia is one of a few European nations that still allows Americans to visit during the coronavirus pandemic and was on the New York Times list of places that U.S. travelers can still visit.
There are a few stipulations: Travelers must show proof of paid accommodation and fill in an online form with details of your trip.
Total Croatia News has reported that travelers have had success booking flights through Amsterdam, Paris, Munich and Copenhagen.
Guidelines within the country require visitors to wear face masks, social distance by staying six feet apart and make contact with as few people as possible while visiting.
For more information on Croatia, Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS