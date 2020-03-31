An Update From Riviera Nayarit Regarding COVID-19
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit March 31, 2020
WHY IT RATES: This complete statement is located on the Riviera Nayarit website and is updated daily. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Travel is Social Media's Most Talked-About Topic Right NowFeatures & Advice
Caribbean Resorts Supporting COVID-19 FightHotel & Resort
Americans Are Facing Never-Before-Seen Interstate Travel...Impacting Travel
Airlines Expected to Burn $61 Billion in Cash During Second...Airlines & Airports
As it is our commitment to keep our employees, partners and travelers well-informed with news from Riviera Nayarit, today’s update focuses on COVID-19’s impact on the destination and the efforts in place to prevent the spread of the virus in our community.
First and foremost, we hope that everyone is safe and healthy as we continue to unite during this critical time. Just a few weeks ago, this virus seemed distant. Its worldwide spread has called on us to not only respond, but also reflect on what is most important.
From Riviera Nayarit, we’d like to share the following information:
—According to the Ministry of Health of Mexico, there are 1,094 confirmed cases in the country, and 28 deaths have been reported. The federal and state governments have and will continue to implement numerous strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
—The State of Nayarit remains one of the least affected areas with five cases to date. To avoid further risk to those in the destination, on March 25th the Governor of the State of Nayarit urged travelers to reschedule their visits to the destination. He also announced that public beach access points will be monitored to avoid the grouping of people and reduce the risk of spread and contagion.
—In alignment with the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health in Mexico, the State of Nayarit and the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association adhere to strict international guidelines and protocols as it relates to sanitation as well as the prevention, detection and treatment of many diseases. The situation evolves daily, and we are ready to respond to the needs of the community and the industry.
—Communication is key and constant. Local and state authorities are in continuous communication with the private sector, associations and tourism suppliers to review potential risks, determine measures, review best practices and assess measures in place.
For additional detailed information, please review the complete statement, which is located on the website www.RivieraNayarit.com and is updated every day before 6 p.m. EST.
Riviera Nayarit is one of the youngest destinations in Mexico, born nearly 13 years ago when travelers first began discovering this beautiful Pacific treasure.
We are proud of our achievements and the people who have helped make Riviera Nayarit one of the most awarded and beloved places in Mexico and beyond. Rest assured that when this subsides, we’ll be here with open arms, ready to receive travelers from around the world once again.
In the meantime, we are here and ready to assist. For any additional questions, please contact info@rivieranayarit.com.mx.
SOURCE: Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau press release.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS