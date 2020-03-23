Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | March 23, 2020 4:41 PM ET
Take a Virtual Vacation of Mexico’s Pacific Treasure
The Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is repeating what many others are saying during this time: “Don’t cancel your trip; just change the date!”
Although people are being encouraged to stay home right now, it doesn’t mean they can’t get their travel fix at all. Riviera Nayarit is allowing people to take a virtual tour of Mexico’s Pacific Treasure to explore everything this exciting destination has to offer.
Who doesn’t love the beach? There are many stretches of beach in Riviera Nayarit, but some of the most famous beaches are Playa del Amor and Novillero.
This destination has accommodations for every type of traveler, and this is a great time for travelers to research the 70 bungalows, hotels and resorts available in this area to see which option is best for their next vacation.
Planning a trip around an event can be a fun way to travel, and Riviera Nayarit has events all throughout the year. From music and gastronomy to surfing and fishing events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Golfers will especially enjoy this region with eight golf courses available to play on. The pleasant year-round weather means golf is always available.
Click here to continue the virtual tour and learn more about this beautiful destination.
