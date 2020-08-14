Anguilla Accepting Traveler Applications Beginning August 21
August 14, 2020
Anguilla will accept entry applications from travelers planning to visit the southern Caribbean nation beginning on August 21 as part of the first phase of the destination’s reopening, said the country’s tourism secretary. Phase One will run through October 31.
Would-be Anguilla visitors will be required to pre-register online at the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website, providing information including the visitor’s home address and proposed travel dates, said Quincia Gumbs-Marie, parliamentary secretary for tourism, at a press conference Thursday.
Travelers will also be required to submit a negative PCR test taken within three to five days prior to arrival and obtain health insurance to cover any medical expenses incurred in relation to COVID-19 treatment.
Gumbs-Marie said visitors from “low-risk countries will be given preference,” while travelers from high-risk countries “will be assessed on a case by case basis, taking into consideration their place of residence.” Anguilla authorities will issue an electronic certificate authorizing travel to the visitor after the application is approved.
Upon arrival in Anguilla, travelers will be given a PCR test, with a second test administered on the tenth day of their visit. A list of approved accommodations, primarily in Anguilla’s villa sector, will be available online, and during the interim period prior to day 10, visitors can utilize all villa facilities and amenities.
Guests will be free to explore the island after a negative result is returned following the second test. The use of rental vehicles is also prohibited until clearance is received on day 10. Gumbs-Marie added that there is no minimum stay requirement and “guests are free to visit for shorter periods as well.” Travelers who test positive will be required to isolate at a government-approved location, she said.
“Anguilla is currently COVID-19 free, so our objective has always been to reopen in a prudent way, taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of our residents and our guests,” said Gumbs-Marie. “We have witnessed the developments on some of our neighboring islands, and we have therefore established very strict protocols, grounded in our ability to contain and mitigate the risks of an imported case.”
All properties are required to register with the government and obtain certification to host guests. A “rigorous” program of villa and hotel staff training program is currently underway, Gumbs-Marie said.
Because Anguilla is presently COVID-19 free, wearing a mask is not mandatory, Gumbs-Marie said. Nevertheless visitors “are expected to observe social distancing” and follow “stringent hygiene practices.”
“We look forward to welcoming our guests back to Anguilla, safely and responsibly,” said Kenroy Herbert, ATB’s chairman. “We know that there is considerable pent-up demand for Anguilla, among our homeowners, our repeat guests, and those who just need a break from the stress and strain of the past several months.”
