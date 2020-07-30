Dominican Republic Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test for All Visitors
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 30, 2020
Less than one month after reopening to international travelers, the Dominican Republic is now requiring visitors to present a negative COVID-19 test result in order to have freedom of movement in the Caribbean country.
Starting Thursday, visitors must have proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or nasal swab test result recorded within five days of their arrival.
"From July 30, all passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic are required to present a PCR test that was completed within five days," the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic stated. "Passengers who do not meet this requirement or show symptoms on arrival will be tested at the airport. All individuals who test positive will be required to quarantine as instructed by authorities."
According to The Weekly Journal, travelers arriving at the airport without proof of a negative test or who show symptoms will undergo a rapid diagnostic test providing reliable results in less than 10 minutes by way of a blood serology analysis at no cost.
A new curfew has also gone into effect in Santo Domingo and some of the other larger cities and provinces where COVID-19 cases have spiked. The curfew takes effect Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.; Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day in some places.
In addition to testing and curfews, visitors to the Dominican Republic can also expect plenty of other enhanced health and safety protocols this summer and likely for the foreseeable future, including the enforcement of physical distancing and face masks as well as temperature checks upon arrival at hotels and resorts.
Visit do.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/ for the latest advice for American travelers and drtravelcenter.com/ for updated protocols for visitors.
